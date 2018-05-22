Faculty members call for USC president to step down: 'He has lost the moral authority to lead'

May. 22, 2018, 9:55 a.m.
Two hundred
May. 22, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
- Higher Education
- K-12
- school safety
In and around Southern California:
Six women are suing USC, alleging that campus gynecologist George Tyndall sexually victimized them.
Columnist Robin Abcarian writes about the growing condemnation of USC leadership in the face of recently revealed scandals.
May. 22, 2018, 7:44 a.m.
Minutes after a school shooter opened fire in an art class last week, killing 10 people and wounding 13, including a local police officer, fellow officers returned fire in a protracted gun battle before isolating the suspect, the local sheriff said Monday.
May. 22, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
Six women filed civil lawsuits Monday alleging that a longtime gynecologist at the
May. 21, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
- Higher Education
- K-12
- University of California
In and around Southern California:
USC has heavily recruited students from China, but the school’s bond with the country has been shaken by allegations of misconduct by a longtime campus gynecologist.
Some see a pattern in the recent scandals that have plagued USC.
May. 18, 2018, 9:38 a.m.
Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a local high school Friday morning.
May. 17, 2018, 7:50 a.m.
- K-12
- LAUSD
- HS Insider
Melissa Barales-Lopez, a senior at Garfield High School followed Supt. Austin Beutner on his first day on the job, as he toured a variety of programs around the Los Angeles Unified School District. Here’s what she took from the experience.
LAUSD students and staff alike are looking for a personal champion, someone who will address and improve the difficulties afflicting their education. … What LAUSD students need is someone who’s willing to listen and learn, someone who can understand the current issues affecting their schools and act to efficiently amend them, someone who can unlock the full potential of LAUSD students and enable them to reach their goals.
During the entirety of his first day, superintendent Austin Beutner did indeed demonstrate a willingness to learn. Posing questions to teachers and students, Beutner engaged with the student communities he encountered to gain a better comprehension of the minutiae and nuances that distinguish each school inside an overwhelmingly large district.
May. 16, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
- Higher Education
- K-12
- California State University
- LAUSD
In and around Southern California:
A USC gynecologist was allowed to continue practicing even after years of accusations of misconduct toward young women.
Austin Beutner spent his first day as L.A. Unified superintendent on a 13-hour crash course featuring different types of schools across the district.
May. 15, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
For nearly 30 years, the University of Southern California’s student health clinic had one full-time gynecologist: Dr. George Tyndall. Tall and garrulous with distinctive jet black hair, he treated tens of thousands of female students, many of them teenagers seeing a gynecologist for the first time.
May. 15, 2018, 1:25 p.m.
- Higher Education
- K-12
- California State University
- LAUSD
- Charter Schools
In and around Southern California:
Today is Austin Beutner’s first day as superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district.
Charter school supporters are spending millions in an attempt to elect former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as governor of California.