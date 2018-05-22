Advertisement
Essential Education: Six women sue USC, alleging sexual misconduct by campus gynecologist
Faculty members call for USC president to step down: 'He has lost the moral authority to lead'

Two hundred USC professors on Tuesday demanded the resignation of university President C. L. Max Nikias, saying he had “lost the moral authority to lead” in the wake of revelations that a campus gynecologist was kept on staff for decades despite repeated complaints of misconduct.

Women sue USC, a model school for immigrants, pushing for more K-12 funding: What's new in education

Viva Symanski, 30, was among six women who filed a lawsuit Monday against USC. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Six women are suing USC, alleging that campus gynecologist George Tyndall sexually victimized them.

Columnist Robin Abcarian writes about the growing condemnation of USC leadership in the face of recently revealed scandals.

Gun battle, negotiations lasted 15 minutes before Texas school shooter was apprehended, sheriff says

Minutes after a school shooter opened fire in an art class last week, killing 10 people and wounding 13, including a local police officer, fellow officers returned fire in a protracted gun battle before isolating the suspect, the local sheriff said Monday.

6 women sue USC, alleging they were victimized by campus gynecologist

Six women filed civil lawsuits Monday alleging that a longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California sexually victimized them under the pretext of medical care and that USC failed to address complaints from clinic staff about the doctor’s behavior.

USC's troubles, Meghan Markle in high school, Parkland on Santa Fe : What's new in education

Dr. George Tyndall, the sole full-time gynecologist at USC's student health center for 27 years. (USC, left,; Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

USC has heavily recruited students from China, but the school’s bond with the country has been shaken by allegations of misconduct by a longtime campus gynecologist.

Some see a pattern in the recent scandals that have plagued USC. 

Fatalities reported in Texas high school shooting; suspect arrested, officials say

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a local high school Friday morning.

This student followed the new L.A. schools chief on his first-day tour

L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner is greeted by Van Nuys High School principal Yolanda Gardea. (Melissa Barales-Lopez)

Melissa Barales-Lopez, a senior at Garfield High School followed Supt. Austin Beutner on his first day on the job, as he toured a variety of programs around the Los Angeles Unified School District. Here’s what she took from the experience.

LAUSD students and staff alike are looking for a personal champion, someone who will address and improve the difficulties afflicting their education. … What LAUSD students need is someone who’s willing to listen and learn, someone who can understand the current issues affecting their schools and act to efficiently amend them, someone who can unlock the full potential of LAUSD students and enable them to reach their goals.

During the entirety of his first day, superintendent Austin Beutner did indeed demonstrate a willingness to learn. Posing questions to teachers and students, Beutner engaged with the student communities he encountered to gain a better comprehension of the minutiae and nuances that distinguish each school inside an overwhelmingly large district.

USC gynecologist investigated, Austin Beutner's first day, Delaine Eastin's latest move: What's new in education

Dr. George Tyndall was allowed to continue seeing student patients for years despite accusations of inappropriate behavior during exams. (USC)

In and around Southern California:

A USC gynecologist was allowed to continue practicing even after years of accusations of misconduct toward young women.

Austin Beutner spent his first day as L.A. Unified superintendent on a 13-hour crash course featuring different types of schools across the district.

USC let a gynecologist continue treating students despite years of misconduct allegations

For nearly 30 years, the University of Southern California’s student health clinic had one full-time gynecologist: Dr. George Tyndall. Tall and garrulous with distinctive jet black hair, he treated tens of thousands of female students, many of them teenagers seeing a gynecologist for the first time.

Beutner's first day, Cal State's budget, charter money in the governor's race: What's new in education

New L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner chats with children at Cleveland Early Education Center on his first official day on the job. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Today is Austin Beutner’s first day as superintendent of the nation’s second-largest school district.

Charter school supporters are spending millions in an attempt to elect former L.A. Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa as governor of California.

On his first day as L.A. schools chief, Beutner plans a day of visits across the district

L.A. Unified’s new superintendent, Austin Beutner, will kick off his first day of work on Tuesday with a choreographed tour of the nation’s second-largest school district, from the San Fernando Valley to Carson.

