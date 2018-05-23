UC regents to scrutinize Janet Napolitano's office budget in a step toward stronger oversight

May. 23, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Regents will vote on the proposed $876.4-million budget for 2018-19 during their two-day meeting, which starts Wednesday, at UC San Francisco. They also will discuss state funding, financial aid, online education and transfer student policies.
Board Chairman George Kieffer said regents are stepping up to exert stronger oversight of the president’s office after a blistering state audit last year found financial problems including an unreported $175 million budget reserve.
May. 22, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
After months of intensive lobbying, Cal State University has convinced two key legislative panels to approve funding to enroll nearly 11,000 more students, hire more faculty and expand housing aid to those without shelter this fall.
An Assembly budget panel on Tuesday approved $215.7 million more for Cal State, adding to Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed $92.1 million general fund increase. A Senate budget panel approved a similar increase last week.
The extra funding — which went beyond Cal State’s own request to the Legislature of $171 million — is still subject to final budget negotiations with Brown. But the actions by the Senate and Assembly panels amount to a demand from Democrats that the governor hike higher education spending.
May. 22, 2018, 9:55 a.m.
Two hundred
May. 22, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
Six women are suing USC, alleging that campus gynecologist George Tyndall sexually victimized them.
Columnist Robin Abcarian writes about the growing condemnation of USC leadership in the face of recently revealed scandals.
May. 22, 2018, 7:44 a.m.
Minutes after a school shooter opened fire in an art class last week, killing 10 people and wounding 13, including a local police officer, fellow officers returned fire in a protracted gun battle before isolating the suspect, the local sheriff said Monday.
May. 22, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
Six women filed civil lawsuits Monday alleging that a longtime gynecologist at the
May. 21, 2018, 11:57 a.m.
USC has heavily recruited students from China, but the school’s bond with the country has been shaken by allegations of misconduct by a longtime campus gynecologist.
Some see a pattern in the recent scandals that have plagued USC.
May. 18, 2018, 9:38 a.m.
Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a local high school Friday morning.
May. 17, 2018, 7:50 a.m.
Melissa Barales-Lopez, a senior at Garfield High School followed Supt. Austin Beutner on his first day on the job, as he toured a variety of programs around the Los Angeles Unified School District. Here’s what she took from the experience.
LAUSD students and staff alike are looking for a personal champion, someone who will address and improve the difficulties afflicting their education. … What LAUSD students need is someone who’s willing to listen and learn, someone who can understand the current issues affecting their schools and act to efficiently amend them, someone who can unlock the full potential of LAUSD students and enable them to reach their goals.
During the entirety of his first day, superintendent Austin Beutner did indeed demonstrate a willingness to learn. Posing questions to teachers and students, Beutner engaged with the student communities he encountered to gain a better comprehension of the minutiae and nuances that distinguish each school inside an overwhelmingly large district.
May. 16, 2018, 9:00 a.m.
A USC gynecologist was allowed to continue practicing even after years of accusations of misconduct toward young women.
Austin Beutner spent his first day as L.A. Unified superintendent on a 13-hour crash course featuring different types of schools across the district.