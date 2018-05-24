Advertisement
Essential Education: Six women sue USC, alleging sexual misconduct by campus gynecologist
California's public universities on the way to getting a big longed-for boost in funding

The University of California and California State University systems are poised to get major funding boosts that will help them enroll thousands of additional state students and eliminate the need for tuition increases in the coming school year.

A key Assembly budget panel on Wednesday approved $117.5 million in new funds for the UC. A Senate panel approved a similar sum last week.

The same committees recently approved even more funding for the Cal State system.

DeVos' immigration remark, USC's leadership under fire, Cal State funding: What's new in education

USC President C.L. Max Nikias
USC President C.L. Max Nikias (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California: 

Two hundred USC faculty members are demanding that university President C.L. Max Nikias resign.

County prosecutors are reviewing a complaint alleging that the Los Angeles Unified School District violated an open-meeting law during the selection of Supt. Austin Beutner.

UC regents to scrutinize Janet Napolitano's office budget in a step toward stronger oversight

University of California regents this week plan to scrutinize the budget of President Janet Napolitano, whose office came under political fire last year for questionable spending and murky accounting.

Regents will vote on the proposed $876.4-million budget for 2018-19 during their two-day meeting, which starts Wednesday, at UC San Francisco. They also will discuss state funding, financial aid, online education and transfer student policies.

By  and

State legislative panels approve major funding boost for Cal State

Cal State students protest against a tuition increase outside the chancellor's office
Cal State students protest against a tuition increase outside the chancellor's office (Irfan Khan)

After months of intensive lobbying, Cal State University has convinced two key legislative panels to approve funding to enroll nearly 11,000 more students, hire more faculty and expand housing aid to those without shelter this fall. 

An Assembly budget panel on Tuesday approved $215.7 million more for Cal State, adding to Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed $92.1 million general fund increase. A Senate budget panel approved a similar increase last week.

The extra funding — which went beyond Cal State’s own request to the Legislature of $171 million — is still subject to final budget negotiations with Brown. But the actions by the Senate and Assembly panels amount to a demand from Democrats that the governor hike higher education spending.

By ,  and

Faculty members call for USC president to step down: 'He has lost the moral authority to lead'

Two hundred USC professors on Tuesday demanded the resignation of university President C. L. Max Nikias, saying he had “lost the moral authority to lead” in the wake of revelations that a campus gynecologist was kept on staff for decades despite repeated complaints of misconduct.

Women sue USC, a model school for immigrants, pushing for more K-12 funding: What's new in education

Viva Symanski, 30, was among six women who filed a lawsuit Monday against USC.
Viva Symanski, 30, was among six women who filed a lawsuit Monday against USC. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Six women are suing USC, alleging that campus gynecologist George Tyndall sexually victimized them.

Columnist Robin Abcarian writes about the growing condemnation of USC leadership in the face of recently revealed scandals.

Gun battle, negotiations lasted 15 minutes before Texas school shooter was apprehended, sheriff says

Minutes after a school shooter opened fire in an art class last week, killing 10 people and wounding 13, including a local police officer, fellow officers returned fire in a protracted gun battle before isolating the suspect, the local sheriff said Monday.

By ,  and

6 women sue USC, alleging they were victimized by campus gynecologist

Six women filed civil lawsuits Monday alleging that a longtime gynecologist at the University of Southern California sexually victimized them under the pretext of medical care and that USC failed to address complaints from clinic staff about the doctor’s behavior.

USC's troubles, Meghan Markle in high school, Parkland on Santa Fe : What's new in education

Dr. George Tyndall, the sole full-time gynecologist at USC's student health center for 27 years.
Dr. George Tyndall, the sole full-time gynecologist at USC's student health center for 27 years. (USC, left,; Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

USC has heavily recruited students from China, but the school’s bond with the country has been shaken by allegations of misconduct by a longtime campus gynecologist.

Some see a pattern in the recent scandals that have plagued USC. 

Fatalities reported in Texas high school shooting; suspect arrested, officials say

Houston-area media citing unnamed law enforcement officials are reporting that there are fatalities following a shooting at a local high school Friday morning.

