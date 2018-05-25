For new L.A. schools chief Austin Beutner, some key unions are giving no honeymoon period

May. 25, 2018, 8:37 a.m.
In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.
They’ve made it clear that they will not give the new superintendent the traditional honeymoon period, and they are bashing him for his wealth and lack of experience running either a school or a school district.
“Beutner is a billionaire investment banker with zero qualifications,” local teachers union President Alex Caputo-Pearl told members in a phone alert urging them to participate in a Thursday afternoon rally in Grand Park. “The board is saying that billionaires who made their money blowing institutions up and making money off it know best — not the education professionals who have dedicated our careers to working with students.”
May. 24, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
May. 24, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
May. 23, 2018, 8:04 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
Two hundred USC faculty members are demanding that university President C.L. Max Nikias resign.
County prosecutors are reviewing a complaint alleging that the Los Angeles Unified School District violated an open-meeting law during the selection of Supt. Austin Beutner.
May. 23, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Regents will vote on the proposed $876.4-million budget for 2018-19 during their two-day meeting, which starts Wednesday, at UC San Francisco. They also will discuss state funding, financial aid, online education and transfer student policies.
May. 22, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
After months of intensive lobbying, Cal State University has convinced two key legislative panels to approve funding to enroll nearly 11,000 more students, hire more faculty and expand housing aid to those without shelter this fall.
An Assembly budget panel on Tuesday approved $215.7 million more for Cal State, adding to Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed $92.1 million general fund increase. A Senate budget panel approved a similar increase last week.
The extra funding — which went beyond Cal State’s own request to the Legislature of $171 million — is still subject to final budget negotiations with Brown. But the actions by the Senate and Assembly panels amount to a demand from Democrats that the governor hike higher education spending.
May. 22, 2018, 9:55 a.m.
May. 22, 2018, 9:04 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
Six women are suing USC, alleging that campus gynecologist George Tyndall sexually victimized them.
Columnist Robin Abcarian writes about the growing condemnation of USC leadership in the face of recently revealed scandals.
May. 22, 2018, 7:44 a.m.
Minutes after a school shooter opened fire in an art class last week, killing 10 people and wounding 13, including a local police officer, fellow officers returned fire in a protracted gun battle before isolating the suspect, the local sheriff said Monday.
May. 22, 2018, 7:39 a.m.
