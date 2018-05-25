Advertisement
Essential Education: Six women sue USC, alleging sexual misconduct by campus gynecologist
2 hurt in Indiana middle school shooting; suspect in custody, authorities say

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that the victims in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.

Orem said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.

For new L.A. schools chief Austin Beutner, some key unions are giving no honeymoon period

In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.

Pressure grows on Board of Trustees amid USC gynecologist scandal

USC’s large and powerful Board of Trustees is coming under growing pressure to provide a stronger hand as the university faces a crisis over misconduct allegations against the campus’ longtime gynecologist that has prompted calls for President C.L. Max Nikias to step down.

USC's Academic Senate calls on university president to resign after a series of scandals

The body that represents USC’s faculty called on President C.L. Max Nikias to resign Wednesday in the wake of relevations that the university’s longtime gynecologist faced years of accusations of misconduct by students and colleagues at the campus’ health clinic.

California's public universities on the way to getting a big longed-for boost in funding

The University of California and California State University systems are poised to get major funding boosts that will help them enroll thousands of additional state students and eliminate the need for tuition increases in the coming school year.

DeVos' immigration remark, USC's leadership under fire, Cal State funding: What's new in education

USC President C.L. Max Nikias
USC President C.L. Max Nikias (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California: 

Two hundred USC faculty members are demanding that university President C.L. Max Nikias resign.

County prosecutors are reviewing a complaint alleging that the Los Angeles Unified School District violated an open-meeting law during the selection of Supt. Austin Beutner.

UC regents to scrutinize Janet Napolitano's office budget in a step toward stronger oversight

University of California regents this week plan to scrutinize the budget of President Janet Napolitano, whose office came under political fire last year for questionable spending and murky accounting.

Regents will vote on the proposed $876.4-million budget for 2018-19 during their two-day meeting, which starts Wednesday, at UC San Francisco. They also will discuss state funding, financial aid, online education and transfer student policies.

State legislative panels approve major funding boost for Cal State

Cal State students protest against a tuition increase outside the chancellor's office
Cal State students protest against a tuition increase outside the chancellor's office (Irfan Khan)

After months of intensive lobbying, Cal State University has convinced two key legislative panels to approve funding to enroll nearly 11,000 more students, hire more faculty and expand housing aid to those without shelter this fall. 

An Assembly budget panel on Tuesday approved $215.7 million more for Cal State, adding to Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed $92.1 million general fund increase. A Senate budget panel approved a similar increase last week.

The extra funding — which went beyond Cal State’s own request to the Legislature of $171 million — is still subject to final budget negotiations with Brown. But the actions by the Senate and Assembly panels amount to a demand from Democrats that the governor hike higher education spending.

Faculty members call for USC president to step down: 'He has lost the moral authority to lead'

Two hundred USC professors on Tuesday demanded the resignation of university President C. L. Max Nikias, saying he had “lost the moral authority to lead” in the wake of revelations that a campus gynecologist was kept on staff for decades despite repeated complaints of misconduct.

Women sue USC, a model school for immigrants, pushing for more K-12 funding: What's new in education

Viva Symanski, 30, was among six women who filed a lawsuit Monday against USC.
Viva Symanski, 30, was among six women who filed a lawsuit Monday against USC. (Francine Orr / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Six women are suing USC, alleging that campus gynecologist George Tyndall sexually victimized them.

Columnist Robin Abcarian writes about the growing condemnation of USC leadership in the face of recently revealed scandals.