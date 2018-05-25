2 hurt in Indiana middle school shooting; suspect in custody, authorities say

May. 25, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.
Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that the victims in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.
Orem said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.
In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.
Two hundred USC faculty members are demanding that university President C.L. Max Nikias resign.
County prosecutors are reviewing a complaint alleging that the Los Angeles Unified School District violated an open-meeting law during the selection of Supt. Austin Beutner.
Regents will vote on the proposed $876.4-million budget for 2018-19 during their two-day meeting, which starts Wednesday, at UC San Francisco. They also will discuss state funding, financial aid, online education and transfer student policies.
After months of intensive lobbying, Cal State University has convinced two key legislative panels to approve funding to enroll nearly 11,000 more students, hire more faculty and expand housing aid to those without shelter this fall.
An Assembly budget panel on Tuesday approved $215.7 million more for Cal State, adding to Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed $92.1 million general fund increase. A Senate budget panel approved a similar increase last week.
The extra funding — which went beyond Cal State’s own request to the Legislature of $171 million — is still subject to final budget negotiations with Brown. But the actions by the Senate and Assembly panels amount to a demand from Democrats that the governor hike higher education spending.
Six women are suing USC, alleging that campus gynecologist George Tyndall sexually victimized them.
Columnist Robin Abcarian writes about the growing condemnation of USC leadership in the face of recently revealed scandals.