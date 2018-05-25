2 hurt in Indiana middle school shooting; suspect in custody, authorities say

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

Bryant Orem, a spokesman for the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, said in a news release that the victims in Friday morning's attack at Noblesville West Middle School are being taken to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and their families have been notified. He says no other information is available about the victims.

Orem said the suspect is believed to have acted alone and was taken into custody. No additional information about the suspect was made public.