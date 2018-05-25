UC regents approve leaner budget for Janet Napolitano

May. 25, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
The $876.4-million budget for 2018-19 reflects spending cuts of 2%, including reductions in staffing, travel and such systemwide programs as public service law fellowships, carbon neutrality and food security.
Napolitano shifted $30 million to campuses for housing needs and $10 million to
May. 25, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.
May. 25, 2018, 8:37 a.m.
In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.
May. 25, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
May. 24, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
The body that represents
May. 24, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
The
May. 23, 2018, 8:04 a.m.
- Higher Education
- California State University
- University of California
- LAUSD
In and around Southern California:
Two hundred USC faculty members are demanding that university President C.L. Max Nikias resign.
County prosecutors are reviewing a complaint alleging that the Los Angeles Unified School District violated an open-meeting law during the selection of Supt. Austin Beutner.
May. 23, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Regents will vote on the proposed $876.4-million budget for 2018-19 during their two-day meeting, which starts Wednesday, at UC San Francisco. They also will discuss state funding, financial aid, online education and transfer student policies.
May. 22, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
- Higher Education
- California State University
- University of California
After months of intensive lobbying, Cal State University has convinced two key legislative panels to approve funding to enroll nearly 11,000 more students, hire more faculty and expand housing aid to those without shelter this fall.
An Assembly budget panel on Tuesday approved $215.7 million more for Cal State, adding to Gov. Jerry Brown’s proposed $92.1 million general fund increase. A Senate budget panel approved a similar increase last week.
The extra funding — which went beyond Cal State’s own request to the Legislature of $171 million — is still subject to final budget negotiations with Brown. But the actions by the Senate and Assembly panels amount to a demand from Democrats that the governor hike higher education spending.
May. 22, 2018, 9:55 a.m.
Two hundred