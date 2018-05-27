Advertisement
Essential Education: USC President C.L. Max Nikias to step down
By  and

Fueled by unlimited donations, independent groups play their biggest role yet in a California primary for governor

An unprecedented amount of money from wealthy donors, unions and corporations is flowing into the California governor’s race, giving independent groups — unrestricted by contribution limits — a greater say in picking the state’s chief executive than ever before.

The groups have already spent more than $26 million through Thursday, the most ever spent by noncandidate committees in a gubernatorial primary, according to a Times analysis of campaign finance reports.

“California elections have always been expensive, and the future is even more expensive,” said Jack Pitney, a political science professor at Claremont McKenna College and a former state Republican leader. “The stakes are very real.”

By , ,  and

USC President C.L. Max Nikias to step down

USC President C.L. Max Nikias, whose tenure was marked by a significant boost in the university’s prestige and fundraising prowess but tarnished by a series of damaging scandals, is stepping down from his post, the university’s Board of Trustees announced Friday.

By

The USC gynecologist scandal, unions battle Austin Beutner, a message for Betsy DeVos: What's new in education

Dr. George Tyndall, former campus gynecologist at USC
In and around Southern California:

Unions aren’t giving new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner a honeymoon period. They organized a large rally and job action within his first two weeks on the job.

As more women come forward with complaints about a campus gynecologist’s behavior, the  USC Board of Trustees announced it would hire independent attorneys to investigate.

By

UC regents approve leaner budget for Janet Napolitano

University of California regents on Thursday unanimously approved a leaner, more transparent budget for President Janet Napolitano, moving to address political criticism over the system’s central office operations.

By

2 hurt in Indiana middle school shooting; suspect in custody, authorities say

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

By

For new L.A. schools chief Austin Beutner, some key unions are giving no honeymoon period

In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.

By ,  and

Pressure grows on Board of Trustees amid USC gynecologist scandal

USC’s large and powerful Board of Trustees is coming under growing pressure to provide a stronger hand as the university faces a crisis over misconduct allegations against the campus’ longtime gynecologist that has prompted calls for President C.L. Max Nikias to step down.

By , ,  and

USC's Academic Senate calls on university president to resign after a series of scandals

The body that represents USC’s faculty called on President C.L. Max Nikias to resign Wednesday in the wake of relevations that the university’s longtime gynecologist faced years of accusations of misconduct by students and colleagues at the campus’ health clinic.

By

California's public universities on the way to getting a big longed-for boost in funding

The University of California and California State University systems are poised to get major funding boosts that will help them enroll thousands of additional state students and eliminate the need for tuition increases in the coming school year.

DeVos' immigration remark, USC's leadership under fire, Cal State funding: What's new in education

USC President C.L. Max Nikias
In and around Southern California: 

Two hundred USC faculty members are demanding that university President C.L. Max Nikias resign.

County prosecutors are reviewing a complaint alleging that the Los Angeles Unified School District violated an open-meeting law during the selection of Supt. Austin Beutner.