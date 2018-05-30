LAPD begins sweeping criminal probe of former USC gynecologist while urging patients to come forward

May. 30, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
LAPD detectives also made an appeal for other patients who feel mistreated to come forward, noting that thousands of students were examined by Dr. George Tyndall during his nearly 30-year career at USC. More than 410 people have contacted a university hotline about the physician since The Times revealed the allegations this month.
Tyndall’s “behavior and practices appear to go beyond the norms of the medical profession and gynecological examinations,” said Asst. Chief Beatrice Girmala. "We sincerely realize that victims may have difficulty recounting such details to investigators. We are empathetic and ready to listen."
An unprecedented amount of money from wealthy donors, unions and corporations is flowing into the California governor’s race, giving independent groups — unrestricted by contribution limits — a greater say in picking the state’s chief executive than ever before.
In and around Southern California:
Unions aren’t giving new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner a honeymoon period. They organized a large rally and job action within his first two weeks on the job.
As more women come forward with complaints about a campus gynecologist’s behavior, the USC Board of Trustees announced it would hire independent attorneys to investigate.
Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.
In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.
