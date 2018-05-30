LAPD begins sweeping criminal probe of former USC gynecologist while urging patients to come forward

The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating 52 complaints of misconduct filed by former patients of USC ’s longtime campus gynecologist as detectives launch a sweeping criminal probe into the scandal that has rocked the university.

LAPD detectives also made an appeal for other patients who feel mistreated to come forward, noting that thousands of students were examined by Dr. George Tyndall during his nearly 30-year career at USC. More than 410 people have contacted a university hotline about the physician since The Times revealed the allegations this month.

Tyndall’s “behavior and practices appear to go beyond the norms of the medical profession and gynecological examinations,” said Asst. Chief Beatrice Girmala. "We sincerely realize that victims may have difficulty recounting such details to investigators. We are empathetic and ready to listen."