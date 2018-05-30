Jury convicts man of murder in 2015 slaying of UCLA student found inside her burning apartment

May. 30, 2018, 8:13 a.m.
A jury on Tuesday convicted a man in the 2015 slaying of a
The panel deliberated for about six hours before finding Alberto Medina, 24, guilty of murder, arson, burglary and animal cruelty.
On Sept. 21, 2015, firefighters found the charred body of Andrea DelVesco inside her apartment after responding to the complex a block from campus. The 21-year-old student — an Austin, Texas, native known to her sorority sisters as a “fearless giver” who befriended others with ease — was stabbed at least 19 times, authorities said.
May. 27, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
An unprecedented amount of money from wealthy donors, unions and corporations is flowing into the California governor’s race, giving independent groups — unrestricted by contribution limits — a greater say in picking the state’s chief executive than ever before.
May. 25, 2018, 6:20 p.m.
May. 25, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
- Betsy DeVos
- Higher Education
- K-12
- California State University
- University of California
In and around Southern California:
Unions aren’t giving new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner a honeymoon period. They organized a large rally and job action within his first two weeks on the job.
As more women come forward with complaints about a campus gynecologist’s behavior, the USC Board of Trustees announced it would hire independent attorneys to investigate.
May. 25, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
May. 25, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.
May. 25, 2018, 8:37 a.m.
In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.
May. 25, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
May. 24, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
The body that represents
May. 24, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
The