At L.A.'s only school for the deaf, parents want leaders who speak the same language

May. 30, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Ever since her son was 6 months old, Juliet Hidalgo has been bringing him to the Marlton School, a low-slung building in Baldwin Hills that for generations has been a second home for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Los Angeles.
Marlton staff taught Hidalgo’s brother and sister, both of whom are deaf. The school was where her deaf son learned to make the signs for “milk” and “food.” Hidalgo had planned to enroll her daughter, taking advantage of a popular program that allows hearing children to learn American Sign Language alongside their deaf siblings.
But after more than a decade of involvement, she and other family members are considering withdrawing their children. They are not alone.
May. 27, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
An unprecedented amount of money from wealthy donors, unions and corporations is flowing into the California governor’s race, giving independent groups — unrestricted by contribution limits — a greater say in picking the state’s chief executive than ever before.
May. 25, 2018, 6:20 p.m.
May. 25, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
- Betsy DeVos
- Higher Education
- K-12
- California State University
- University of California
In and around Southern California:
Unions aren’t giving new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner a honeymoon period. They organized a large rally and job action within his first two weeks on the job.
As more women come forward with complaints about a campus gynecologist’s behavior, the USC Board of Trustees announced it would hire independent attorneys to investigate.
May. 25, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
May. 25, 2018, 8:41 a.m.
Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.
May. 25, 2018, 8:37 a.m.
In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.
May. 25, 2018, 8:36 a.m.
May. 24, 2018, 8:38 a.m.
The body that represents
May. 24, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
The