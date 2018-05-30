Advertisement
Essential Education: USC President C.L. Max Nikias to step down
At L.A.'s only school for the deaf, parents want leaders who speak the same language

Ever since her son was 6 months old, Juliet Hidalgo has been bringing him to the Marlton School, a low-slung building in Baldwin Hills that for generations has been a second home for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Los Angeles.

Marlton staff taught Hidalgo’s brother and sister, both of whom are deaf. The school was where her deaf son learned to make the signs for “milk” and “food.” Hidalgo had planned to enroll her daughter, taking advantage of a popular program that allows hearing children to learn American Sign Language alongside their deaf siblings.

But after more than a decade of involvement, she and other family members are considering withdrawing their children. They are not alone.

Fueled by unlimited donations, independent groups play their biggest role yet in a California primary for governor

An unprecedented amount of money from wealthy donors, unions and corporations is flowing into the California governor’s race, giving independent groups — unrestricted by contribution limits — a greater say in picking the state’s chief executive than ever before.

USC President C.L. Max Nikias to step down

USC President C.L. Max Nikias, whose tenure was marked by a significant boost in the university’s prestige and fundraising prowess but tarnished by a series of damaging scandals, is stepping down from his post, the university’s Board of Trustees announced Friday.

The USC gynecologist scandal, unions battle Austin Beutner, a message for Betsy DeVos: What's new in education

Dr. George Tyndall, former campus gynecologist at USC
Dr. George Tyndall, former campus gynecologist at USC (USC)

In and around Southern California:

Unions aren’t giving new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner a honeymoon period. They organized a large rally and job action within his first two weeks on the job.

As more women come forward with complaints about a campus gynecologist’s behavior, the  USC Board of Trustees announced it would hire independent attorneys to investigate.

UC regents approve leaner budget for Janet Napolitano

University of California regents on Thursday unanimously approved a leaner, more transparent budget for President Janet Napolitano, moving to address political criticism over the system’s central office operations.

2 hurt in Indiana middle school shooting; suspect in custody, authorities say

Authorities say two victims in a shooting at a suburban Indianapolis school are being taken to a hospital and the lone suspect is in custody.

For new L.A. schools chief Austin Beutner, some key unions are giving no honeymoon period

In the less than two weeks since Austin Beutner took charge of Los Angeles schools, unions representing teachers and administrators have staged a job action and a protest.

Pressure grows on Board of Trustees amid USC gynecologist scandal

USC’s large and powerful Board of Trustees is coming under growing pressure to provide a stronger hand as the university faces a crisis over misconduct allegations against the campus’ longtime gynecologist that has prompted calls for President C.L. Max Nikias to step down.

USC's Academic Senate calls on university president to resign after a series of scandals

The body that represents USC’s faculty called on President C.L. Max Nikias to resign Wednesday in the wake of relevations that the university’s longtime gynecologist faced years of accusations of misconduct by students and colleagues at the campus’ health clinic.

California's public universities on the way to getting a big longed-for boost in funding

The University of California and California State University systems are poised to get major funding boosts that will help them enroll thousands of additional state students and eliminate the need for tuition increases in the coming school year.

