State medical board calls former County-USC doctor a 'sexual predator,' suspends his license

May. 31, 2018, 8:19 a.m.
May. 31, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
In the race for state superintendent of public instruction, standard party affiliations don’t much matter. The two major players here are teachers unions and charter schools — and their big spending tends to blur a clear picture of the front-runners.
May. 30, 2018, 1:07 p.m.
Outgoing state Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson on Wednesday announced a new statewide effort to encourage students to learn more languages.
Called Global California 2030, its goal is to help more students become fluent in multiple tongues.
Torlakson said that by 2030, he wants half of the state’s 6.2 million K-12 students to participate in classes or programs that lead to proficiency in two or more languages. By 2040, he wants three out of four students to be proficient enough to earn the State Seal of Biliteracy.
May. 30, 2018, 8:52 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
Some parents at L.A.’s only school for the deaf think the school is in crisis and say they are considering withdrawing their children.
The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a sweeping probe into USC’s longtime campus gynecologist, saying it will investigate 52 complaints of misconduct filed by former patients.
May. 30, 2018, 8:13 a.m.
May. 30, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
May. 30, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
Ever since her son was 6 months old, Juliet Hidalgo has been bringing him to the Marlton School, a low-slung building in Baldwin Hills that for generations has been a second home for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Los Angeles.
May. 27, 2018, 9:15 a.m.
An unprecedented amount of money from wealthy donors, unions and corporations is flowing into the California governor’s race, giving independent groups — unrestricted by contribution limits — a greater say in picking the state’s chief executive than ever before.
May. 25, 2018, 6:20 p.m.
May. 25, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
Unions aren’t giving new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner a honeymoon period. They organized a large rally and job action within his first two weeks on the job.
As more women come forward with complaints about a campus gynecologist’s behavior, the USC Board of Trustees announced it would hire independent attorneys to investigate.