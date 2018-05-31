Advertisement
Essential Education: USC President C.L. Max Nikias to step down
State medical board calls former County-USC doctor a 'sexual predator,' suspends his license

A UCLA cardiologist has been temporarily stripped of his medical license after state regulators described him as a “sexual predator” who assaulted three female colleagues when he was working and training at L.A. County-USC Medical Center.

In race for California schools chief, candidates are buoyed by big money from charter supporters and unions

In the race for state superintendent of public instruction, standard party affiliations don’t much matter. The two major players here are teachers unions and charter schools — and their big spending tends to blur a clear picture of the front-runners.

'Global California 2030' aims to get more students learning more languages

Tom Torlakson
Tom Torlakson (Andrew Seng / Associated Press)

Outgoing state Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson on Wednesday announced a new statewide effort to encourage students to learn more languages.

Called Global California 2030, its goal is to help more students become fluent in multiple tongues.

Torlakson said that by 2030, he wants half of the state’s 6.2 million K-12 students to participate in classes or programs that lead to proficiency in two or more languages. By 2040, he wants three out of four students to be proficient enough to earn the State Seal of Biliteracy.

Trouble at L.A.'s school for the deaf, LAPD investigates USC gynecologist, man convicted in UCLA student's death: What's new in education

Parents, students and alumni of the Marlton School in Baldwin Hills rally to demand new leadership.
Parents, students and alumni of the Marlton School in Baldwin Hills rally to demand new leadership. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Some parents at L.A.’s only school for the deaf  think the school is in crisis and say they are considering withdrawing their children.

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a sweeping probe into USC’s longtime campus gynecologist, saying it will investigate 52 complaints of misconduct filed by former patients.

Jury convicts man of murder in 2015 slaying of UCLA student found inside her burning apartment

A jury on Tuesday convicted a man in the 2015 slaying of a UCLA student found dead inside her burning apartment — a gruesome stabbing case that led to a fierce rebuke of the police response amid concerns that the killing could have been prevented.

LAPD begins sweeping criminal probe of former USC gynecologist while urging patients to come forward

The Los Angeles Police Department said Tuesday it is investigating 52 complaints of misconduct filed by former patients of USC’s longtime campus gynecologist as detectives launch a sweeping criminal probe into the scandal that has rocked the university.

At L.A.'s only school for the deaf, parents want leaders who speak the same language

Ever since her son was 6 months old, Juliet Hidalgo has been bringing him to the Marlton School, a low-slung building in Baldwin Hills that for generations has been a second home for deaf and hard-of-hearing students in Los Angeles.

Fueled by unlimited donations, independent groups play their biggest role yet in a California primary for governor

An unprecedented amount of money from wealthy donors, unions and corporations is flowing into the California governor’s race, giving independent groups — unrestricted by contribution limits — a greater say in picking the state’s chief executive than ever before.

USC President C.L. Max Nikias to step down

USC President C.L. Max Nikias, whose tenure was marked by a significant boost in the university’s prestige and fundraising prowess but tarnished by a series of damaging scandals, is stepping down from his post, the university’s Board of Trustees announced Friday.

The USC gynecologist scandal, unions battle Austin Beutner, a message for Betsy DeVos: What's new in education

Dr. George Tyndall, former campus gynecologist at USC
Dr. George Tyndall, former campus gynecologist at USC (USC)

In and around Southern California:

Unions aren’t giving new L.A. schools Supt. Austin Beutner a honeymoon period. They organized a large rally and job action within his first two weeks on the job.

As more women come forward with complaints about a campus gynecologist’s behavior, the  USC Board of Trustees announced it would hire independent attorneys to investigate.