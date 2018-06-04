Advertisement
Essential Education: USC appoints new board chair as it investigates gynecologist's behavior
'We have failed': Top USC officials try to reassure students amid gynecologist scandal

Top administrators at USC are reaching out to students in the wake of misconduct allegations against the university’s longtime gynecologist, acknowledging failings and vowing reforms as they try to address growing outrage over the revelations.

Several USC deans have sent out messages trying to reassure students and faculty that the university is committed to changing.

“We have failed," wrote Jack H. Knott, dean of USC’s Sol Price School of Public Policy, in a May 24 letter. "What happened is antithetical to everything we know is right.”

Caruso becomes chair of USC trustees, learning in higher temps, DeVos' school safety field trip: What's new in education

It's harder to learn in the heat, research finds.
It's harder to learn in the heat, research finds. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Rick Caruso, owner of the Grove and other prominent shopping centers, has been elected to lead USC’s board of trustees.In his first act as chair, he announced an outside investigation of the conduct of longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall and of “reporting failures.”

Around the state:

Rick Caruso is named chair of USC's trustees, vows swift investigation of gynecologist scandal

The University of Southern California’s board of trustees has elected mall magnate Rick Caruso to be the new chair of the board, giving fresh leadership as the university navigates a widening scandal involving a longtime campus gynecologist.

Inside the state superintendent's race, UCLA cardiologist's license suspended, a Berkeley student's win: What's new in education

Tony Thurmond and Marshall Tuck
Tony Thurmond and Marshall Tuck (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press; Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

In and around Southern California:

State regulators suspended a UCLA cardiologist’s license, calling him a sexual predator.

Around the state:

UC Berkeley student's persistence helps win more liberal rules for in-state tuition

Ifechukwu Okeke thought she’d be a shoo-in for in-state tuition when she was admitted to UC Berkeley for fall 2016.

State medical board calls former County-USC doctor a 'sexual predator,' suspends his license

A UCLA cardiologist has been temporarily stripped of his medical license after state regulators described him as a “sexual predator” who assaulted three female colleagues when he was working and training at L.A. County-USC Medical Center.

In race for California schools chief, candidates are buoyed by big money from charter supporters and unions

In the race for state superintendent of public instruction, standard party affiliations don’t much matter. The two major players here are teachers unions and charter schools — and their big spending tends to blur a clear picture of the front-runners.

'Global California 2030' aims to get more students learning more languages

Tom Torlakson
Tom Torlakson (Andrew Seng / Associated Press)

Outgoing state Supt. of Public Instruction Tom Torlakson on Wednesday announced a new statewide effort to encourage students to learn more languages.

Called Global California 2030, its goal is to help more students become fluent in multiple tongues.

Torlakson said that by 2030, he wants half of the state’s 6.2 million K-12 students to participate in classes or programs that lead to proficiency in two or more languages. By 2040, he wants three out of four students to be proficient enough to earn the State Seal of Biliteracy.

Trouble at L.A.'s school for the deaf, LAPD investigates USC gynecologist, man convicted in UCLA student's death: What's new in education

Parents, students and alumni of the Marlton School in Baldwin Hills rally to demand new leadership.
Parents, students and alumni of the Marlton School in Baldwin Hills rally to demand new leadership. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Some parents at L.A.’s only school for the deaf  think the school is in crisis and say they are considering withdrawing their children.

The Los Angeles Police Department has launched a sweeping probe into USC’s longtime campus gynecologist, saying it will investigate 52 complaints of misconduct filed by former patients.

Jury convicts man of murder in 2015 slaying of UCLA student found inside her burning apartment

A jury on Tuesday convicted a man in the 2015 slaying of a UCLA student found dead inside her burning apartment — a gruesome stabbing case that led to a fierce rebuke of the police response amid concerns that the killing could have been prevented.

