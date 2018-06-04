Welcome to Essential Education, our daily look at education in California and beyond. Here's the latest:
- The L.A. Unified board met to deliberate over superintendent finalists — but emerged without a decision.
- L.A. students walked out of school to protest gun violence on Friday, the 19th anniversary of the Columbine school shooting.
Why L.A. Unified may face financial crisis even with a giant surplus this year
|Jessica Calefati
With more than half a billion dollars socked away for next school year, the Los Angeles Unified School District hardly seems just two years from financial ruin. It’s a scenario that is especially tough to swallow if you’re a low-wage worker seeking a raise or a teacher who wants smaller classes.
But budget documents show that today’s $548-million surplus cannot be sustained — and that even basic services face steep, seemingly unavoidable cuts because of massive problems barreling the district’s way.
“There’s a disconnect between the rosy short-term picture and what we know is coming,” said board member Kelly Gonez.