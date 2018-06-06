Advertisement
Essential Education: USC appoints new board chair as it investigates gynecologist's behavior
1282 posts
By  and

Top USC medical school official feared dean was 'doing drugs' and alerted administration, he testifies

A former vice dean of USC’s Keck School of Medicine testified Tuesday that he feared the school’s then-dean, Dr. Carmen A. Puliafito, “could be doing drugs” and expressed concerns about his general well-being to the university’s No. 2 administrator before Puliafito abruptly left his job in 2016.

Dr. Henri Ford’s testimony at a hearing of the state Medical Board marks the first suggestion that any USC administrator had suspicions about Puliafito’s possible drug use before he stepped down. A Times investigation in 2017 found Puliafito led a secret second life of using illegal drugs with a circle of young criminals and addicts. Puliafito testified about his behavior at the hearing Tuesday, saying he took drugs with one young woman on a weekly basis.

Ford said that he decided to alert USC Provost Michael Quick after receiving reports in early 2016 that Puliafito was partying in hotels with people of “questionable reputation,” and that he came to worry about his mental stability.

Read more

Advertisement
By

Why L.A. Unified may face financial crisis even with a giant surplus this year

With more than half a billion dollars socked away for next school year, the Los Angeles Unified School District hardly seems just two years from financial ruin. It’s a scenario that is especially tough to swallow if you’re a low-wage worker seeking a raise or a teacher who wants smaller classes.

Read Article
Advertisement
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • University of California
By

Patients of former USC gynecologist tell their stories, USC on the defense, a consumer alert for teachers: What's new in education

Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, speaks at the commencement ceremony in May.
Willow Bay, dean of the USC Annenberg School for Communication and Journalism, speaks at the commencement ceremony in May. (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In and around Southern California:

Several USC deans have sent out messages trying to reassure students and faculty that the university is committed to changing in light of misconduct allegations against the university’s longtime gynecologist.

These are the stories of the gynecologist’s former patients.

By

'We have failed': Top USC officials try to reassure students amid gynecologist scandal

Top administrators at USC are reaching out to students in the wake of misconduct allegations against the university’s longtime gynecologist, acknowledging failings and vowing reforms as they try to address growing outrage over the revelations.

Read Article
  • Betsy DeVos
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • school safety

Caruso becomes chair of USC trustees, learning in higher temps, DeVos' school safety field trip: What's new in education

It's harder to learn in the heat, research finds.
It's harder to learn in the heat, research finds. (Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

In and around Southern California:

Rick Caruso, owner of the Grove and other prominent shopping centers, has been elected to lead USC’s board of trustees.In his first act as chair, he announced an outside investigation of the conduct of longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall and of “reporting failures.”

Around the state:

Advertisement
By ,  and

Rick Caruso is named chair of USC's trustees, vows swift investigation of gynecologist scandal

The University of Southern California’s board of trustees has elected mall magnate Rick Caruso to be the new chair of the board, giving fresh leadership as the university navigates a widening scandal involving a longtime campus gynecologist.

Read Article
  • Betsy DeVos
  • Higher Education
  • K-12
  • University of California
  • school safety
By

Inside the state superintendent's race, UCLA cardiologist's license suspended, a Berkeley student's win: What's new in education

Tony Thurmond and Marshall Tuck
Tony Thurmond and Marshall Tuck (Rich Pedroncelli / Associated Press; Damian Dovarganes / Associated Press)

In and around Southern California:

State regulators suspended a UCLA cardiologist’s license, calling him a sexual predator.

Around the state:

By

UC Berkeley student's persistence helps win more liberal rules for in-state tuition

Ifechukwu Okeke thought she’d be a shoo-in for in-state tuition when she was admitted to UC Berkeley for fall 2016.

Read Article
Advertisement
By  and

State medical board calls former County-USC doctor a 'sexual predator,' suspends his license

A UCLA cardiologist has been temporarily stripped of his medical license after state regulators described him as a “sexual predator” who assaulted three female colleagues when he was working and training at L.A. County-USC Medical Center.

Read Article
By  and

In race for California schools chief, candidates are buoyed by big money from charter supporters and unions

In the race for state superintendent of public instruction, standard party affiliations don’t much matter. The two major players here are teachers unions and charter schools — and their big spending tends to blur a clear picture of the front-runners.

Read Article