L.A. Unified's spending out of step with similar school systems, task force says

Jun. 6, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
The Los Angeles school district is out of step with similar school systems, spending more on teachers’ pay and health benefits and less on activities that could enhance student learning, according to a new report by an outside task force.
The L.A. Unified School District Advisory Task Force did not make specific recommendations, but instead posed a series of questions it said the district needs to answer to make sure its funding is aimed at providing a full opportunity for all students to succeed.
“What we’re trying to say is: Let’s put the data on the table. Let’s look at the truth. Let’s be transparent and here are the numbers,” said task force member Renata Simril. “This is not to say that … we should cut teachers’ salaries.”
Jun. 6, 2018, 7:47 a.m.
A former vice dean of
Jun. 4, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
With more than half a billion dollars socked away for next school year, the
Jun. 4, 2018, 10:05 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
Several USC deans have sent out messages trying to reassure students and faculty that the university is committed to changing in light of misconduct allegations against the university’s longtime gynecologist.
These are the stories of the gynecologist’s former patients.
Jun. 4, 2018, 8:03 a.m.
Top administrators at
Jun. 1, 2018, 8:55 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
Rick Caruso, owner of the Grove and other prominent shopping centers, has been elected to lead USC’s board of trustees.In his first act as chair, he announced an outside investigation of the conduct of longtime campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall and of “reporting failures.”
Around the state:
Jun. 1, 2018, 7:25 a.m.
The
May. 31, 2018, 10:05 a.m.
In and around Southern California:
State regulators suspended a UCLA cardiologist’s license, calling him a sexual predator.
Around the state:
May. 31, 2018, 8:27 a.m.
Ifechukwu Okeke thought she’d be a shoo-in for in-state tuition when she was admitted to
May. 31, 2018, 8:19 a.m.
A