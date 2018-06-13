'We have been hurt.' More women say they were mistreated by USC gynecologist

Jun. 13, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
USC student Anika Narayanan says she vividly recalls her first appointment with Dr. George Tyndall at the campus health center, alleging that he made several explicit comments during an examination she felt was inappropriate and invasive.
When she came back for a second visit in 2016 after a “nonconsensual sexual encounter,” he allegedly chastised her, she said in a civil lawsuit and at a press conference Tuesday. He “asked me if I had ‘forgotten to use a condom again,’ ” said Narayanan, 21.
At one point, she said, Tyndall asked “if I did a lot of ‘doggy style,’ ” she said.
Jun. 13, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
Last month, Los Angeles’ school board president proposed a spate of highly ambitious mandates aimed at ensuring that every district graduate be eligible to apply to one of the state’s public four-year universities by 2023.
Jun. 12, 2018, 8:16 a.m.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it has launched an investigation into how the University of Southern California handled misconduct complaints against a campus gynecologist, the latest fallout in a scandal that has prompted the resignation of USC’s president, two law enforcement investigations and dozens of lawsuits.
Jun. 11, 2018, 10:52 a.m.
L.A. Unified’s school board is choosing to not renew the contract of its independent inspector general.
Jun. 7, 2018, 11:37 a.m.
Why L.A. Unified may face financial crisis even with a large surplus this year.
An outside task force released a report saying that the district’s spending in key areas is out of step with comparable school districts.
Jun. 7, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
Former Los Angeles schools Supt. Michelle King made “100% graduation” her central goal for the nation’s second-largest school district. Now the school board president wants to up the ante — and, by 2023, have every student graduate meeting requirements to enroll in one of the state’s public four-year universities.
According to LAUSD board President Monica Garcia’s resolution, titled Realizing the Promise for All: Close the Gap by 2023, just 31.9% of recent graduates meet those requirements. The district currently allows students to graduate with D grades in the required classes instead of the minimum C grades that Cal State and the University of California require.
The board is scheduled to vote on the resolution Tuesday.
Jun. 7, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
A woman and her boyfriend are expected to be sentenced Thursday for the torture and murder of an 8-year-old boy whose killing in 2013 provoked public outrage, prompted sweeping reform of Los Angeles County’s child welfare system, and led to unprecedented criminal charges against social workers who handled the child’s case.
Jun. 6, 2018, 7:51 a.m.
The Los Angeles school district is out of step with similar school systems, spending more on teachers’ pay and health benefits and less on activities that could enhance student learning, according to a new report by an outside task force.
Jun. 6, 2018, 7:47 a.m.
Jun. 4, 2018, 11:09 a.m.
