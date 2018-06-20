L.A. school district says more are graduating, but rate may not show it

Jun. 20, 2018, 9:44 a.m.
The
A senior district administrator warned the board Tuesday that graduation rates were likely to decline 2% to 3% across the state, even though L.A. Unified is likely doing better than ever in producing graduates, he said.
The issue is that the state will now count high school students who transfer to adult school as dropouts, said Oscar Lafarga, who heads the district’s office of data and accountability. Previously, schools treated these students as though they had simply enrolled in another high school, he said.
Jun. 19, 2018, 10:41 a.m.
Boarding school conjures a certain image: children in preppy blazers, leafy quadrangles in New England and tuition that costs more than many families earn in a year.
Jun. 13, 2018, 11:46 a.m.
In April, California’s top education officials breathed a sigh of relief. After months of debate and back-and-forth with Betsy DeVos’ staff, they had finalized a plan to satisfy a major education law that aims to make sure all students get a decent education.
The state focused on aligning its plan to fulfill the requirements of the federal Every Student Succeeds Act with California’s Local Control Funding Formula, which gives extra money to districts to help students who come from low-income families, are in the foster system or are English learners.
But this week, DeVos’ team said not so fast.
Jun. 13, 2018, 8:13 a.m.
The Los Angeles school board on Tuesday extended the contract of Ken Bramlett, its inspector general, by three months, though his job is far from secure and questions remain about the future direction of his watchdog office.
Jun. 13, 2018, 8:12 a.m.
USC student Anika Narayanan says she vividly recalls her first appointment with Dr. George Tyndall at the campus health center, alleging that he made several explicit comments during an examination she felt was inappropriate and invasive.
Jun. 13, 2018, 8:11 a.m.
Last month, Los Angeles’ school board president proposed a spate of highly ambitious mandates aimed at ensuring that every district graduate be eligible to apply to one of the state’s public four-year universities by 2023.
Jun. 12, 2018, 8:16 a.m.
The U.S. Department of Education announced Monday that it has launched an investigation into how the University of Southern California handled misconduct complaints against a campus gynecologist, the latest fallout in a scandal that has prompted the resignation of USC’s president, two law enforcement investigations and dozens of lawsuits.
Jun. 11, 2018, 10:52 a.m.
- K-12
- LAUSD
Happy summer! As teachers and students take a break, this daily roundup will be on summer hiatus. But please do come back here for education coverage, and if there’s anything you feel we’re missing, let us know.
In and around Southern California:
L.A. Unified’s school board is choosing to not renew the contract of its independent inspector general.
Jun. 7, 2018, 11:37 a.m.
- Betsy DeVos
- Higher Education
- LAUSD
- Charter Schools
In and around Southern California:
Why L.A. Unified may face financial crisis even with a large surplus this year.
An outside task force released a report saying that the district’s spending in key areas is out of step with comparable school districts.
Jun. 7, 2018, 9:31 a.m.
- LAUSD
Former Los Angeles schools Supt. Michelle King made “100% graduation” her central goal for the nation’s second-largest school district. Now the school board president wants to up the ante — and, by 2023, have every student graduate meeting requirements to enroll in one of the state’s public four-year universities.
According to LAUSD board President Monica Garcia’s resolution, titled Realizing the Promise for All: Close the Gap by 2023, just 31.9% of recent graduates meet those requirements. The district currently allows students to graduate with D grades in the required classes instead of the minimum C grades that Cal State and the University of California require.
The board is scheduled to vote on the resolution Tuesday.