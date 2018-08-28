Mayor Eric Garcetti offers to mediate between L.A. school district and teachers union in contract talks

Salary is one part of the division between the district and the union. United Teachers Los Angeles has asked for a 6.5% raise retroactive to July 1, 2016, with the possibility of future raises in a contract that would run through June 30, 2020. The district unofficially has offered 6%, stretched out over a three-year period. Other district employee unions already have settled for about 6%, spread out over several years in various ways, but they could be entitled to additional compensation if the teachers get more.