L.A. Unified commemorates 50th anniversary of Eastside walkouts, but tells students to stay in class March 14

Diana Calderon, 16, was backstage at Garfield on Thursday morning, painting a "proud Chicano" sign. She was one of thousands of students who walked out of school after the 2016 presidential election, she said, and it helped her find her voice in mobilizing the community to support immigrants and young people who could not yet vote. She said she may walk out for gun control March 14, but only as part of a large and purposeful group.