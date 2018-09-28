UC health system faces a potential 'existential threat' without changes, regents are warned

Instead, the committee recommended that the Health Division stay in Napolitano’s office but be split into two subdivisions. The UC Healthcare Collaborative would oversee functions and activities funded solely by revenue from the health systems themselves such as payments for patient care. Such activities would include shared data services and collaborative purchasing for the university’s health systems at UCLA, UC San Francisco, UC Davis, UC San Diego, UC Irvine and UC Riverside. The collaborative would have the independence to set budgets and hire people outside spending caps on the president’s office.