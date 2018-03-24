Here's what you need to know about Saturday's March For Our Lives in Washington

Thousands of students across Maryland are boarding trains and buses and hopping in cars headed to Washington this morning to join what is expected to be a crowd of 500,000 at a March For Our Lives rally sparked by the recent school shootings.
The school safety and anti-gun violence movement has been led by the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, where a shooting last month left 17 dead at the school.
The Maryland students are marching not just in honor of those who died at Marjory Stoneman Douglas, but also for the two students who were shot Tuesday by a gunman at Great Mills High School in St. Mary’s County.