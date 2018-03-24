Shot on the streets of Chicago as teens, they're heading to D.C. to protest gun violence

Like many of the young people who are heading to Washington, D.C., for Saturday’s protest against gun violence, Dantrell Blake and Deshon Hannah are concerned about deadly school shootings.
But Blake, 21, and Hannah, 20, also have very personal reasons for attending.
Both were shot as teens on the streets of Chicago; Blake still has a bullet lodged in his left leg because doctors determined that removing it would damage bone. His cousin Hannah was hit with 30 buckshot pellets, 24 of which remain in his body.