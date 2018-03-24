Advertisement

Baltimore's viral 'Rise Up' choir performs at March For Our Lives

By Christina Tkacik
Mar 24, 2018 | 10:37 AM

The Baltimore middle school choir whose powerful rendition of “Rise Up” went viral last fall performed at an anti-gun violence protest this Saturday in Washington, D.C.

The students at Cardinal Shehan School sang with Andra Day — who first wrote and performed the song — and Common at the March For Our Lives protest.

Advertisement

It’s the choir’s second time performing with Day and Common. Last year, they teamed up during an episode of “The View.” Day and Common were just nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for that performance, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced Wednesday.

Read more

Advertisement
Advertisement