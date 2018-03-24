Baltimore's viral 'Rise Up' choir performs at March For Our Lives

The Baltimore middle school choir whose powerful rendition of “Rise Up” went viral last fall performed at an anti-gun violence protest this Saturday in Washington, D.C.
The students at Cardinal Shehan School sang with Andra Day — who first wrote and performed the song — and Common at the March For Our Lives protest.
It’s the choir’s second time performing with Day and Common. Last year, they teamed up during an episode of “The View.” Day and Common were just nominated for a Daytime Emmy award for that performance, the