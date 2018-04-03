Mountain View police found Nasim Aghdam sleeping in car hours before YouTube shooting

The woman who authorities say opened fire at YouTube’s San Bruno, Calif., headquarters, wounding three people before killing herself, had recently been reported missing by her family.

Mountain View police said they spotted the woman, who goes by Nasim Aghdam, asleep in a car in a city parking lot early Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting, and notified her family.

“Our officers made contact with the woman after the license plate of her vehicle matched that of a missing person out of Southern California,” a spokesperson said in an email. “The woman confirmed her identity to us and answered subsequent questions.”