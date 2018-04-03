A woman opened fire at the YouTube headquarters in San Bruno, wounding three people before taking her own life, authorities said.
What you need to know:
Three people were reportedly struck by gunfire, according to the San Bruno Police Chief
A 36-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old woman was in serious condition and a 27-year-old woman was in fair condition. All three patients were being treated at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center
So far authorities do not believe this was an act of terrorism and appears instead to have been a case of domestic or workplace violence — although the investigation has just begun
A law enforcement source identified the alleged shooter as Nasim Aghdam
San Bruno police chief Ed Barberini said the weapon used in the shooting was a handgun and police are still searching for a motive
Mountain View police found Nasim Aghdam sleeping in car hours before YouTube shooting
|Alene Tchekmedyian and Richard Winton
The woman who authorities say opened fire at YouTube’s San Bruno, Calif., headquarters, wounding three people before killing herself, had recently been reported missing by her family.
Mountain View police said they spotted the woman, who goes by Nasim Aghdam, asleep in a car in a city parking lot early Tuesday morning, hours before the shooting, and notified her family.
“Our officers made contact with the woman after the license plate of her vehicle matched that of a missing person out of Southern California,” a spokesperson said in an email. “The woman confirmed her identity to us and answered subsequent questions.”