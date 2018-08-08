In Yosemite Valley, a new era of using real-time intelligence from the sky to fight fires in dangerous terrain

Aug. 8, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
The smoke creeping up from a steep hillside near this small community 27 miles south of Yosemite Valley was a sure sign a spot fire was burning, hidden beneath the tall pine trees.
In years past, firefighters might have proceeded with just the limited information provided by a helicopter operator struggling to see through the haze.
Instead, a California Air National Guard aircraft with infrared capability flying thousands of feet above the Ferguson fire was able to determine that firefighters were facing not one spot fire but seven, which were quickly growing together.
Californians are being forced to evacuate as wildfires burn around the state. As of Thursday, state officials said more than 13,000 firefighters were battling 16 blazes that have forced more than 32,000 residents to evacuate.
Firefighters in Northern California were beginning to gain ground Tuesday against a record-breaking wildfire in Lake County, as firefighters across the state continued their battles with 18 blazes that have scorched nearly 600,000 acres.
The Mendocino Complex fire, which became the largest wildfire in California history on Monday night, had burned more than 290,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, officials said. The sprawling blaze, which is actually a combination of the Ranch and River fires in Lake County, has frustrated firefighters as it continues to leap natural and man-made barriers.
Logging has long been among California’s most divisive environmental issues — and the controversy shows little chance of cooling as the Trump administration pushes new efforts to thin forests.
The federal government is moving to allow commercial logging of healthy green pine trees for the first time in decades in the Los Padres National Forest north of Los Angeles, a tactic the U.S. Forest Service says will reduce fire risk. It’s an idea President Trump appeared to endorse in tweets inaccurately linking wildfire to state water management.
“California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear stop fire spreading!”
Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)
Size: Nearly 283,000 acres Containment: 34%
Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake
Damage: Fewer than 100 structures have been destroyed.
*As of 5 p.m. Tuesday
Carr fire (Redding)
Size: 167,113 acres Containment: 47%
Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.
Damage: 1,099 structures have been destroyed, and another 1,806 structures are threatened.
*As of 5 p.m. Tuesday
Ferguson fire (Yosemite)
Size: 94,331 acres Containment: 43%
Evacuations: Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old Yosemite Road, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite West.
Damage:
*As of 5 p.m. Tuesday
Holy fire (Orange County)
Size: 4,000 acres Containment: 2%
Evacuations: Horsethief Canyon and Glen Eden.
Damage: One structure has been destroyed.
*As of 5 p.m. Tuesday
The Mendocino Complex fire has burned its way into the history books as the biggest fire ever recorded in California.
That is saying something given how destructive the fire year has been in the state.
But that distinction needs to be put in context. The fire, while massive, has destroyed far less property than other recent infernos. The wine country fires last year, while smaller in size, killed more than 40 people and destroyed thousands of homes.