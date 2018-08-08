Man suspected of setting Holy fire is arrested while 18 wildfires continue to burn across California

Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)

Size: More than 300,000 acres Containment: 47%

Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake

Damage: 221 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.

*As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Carr fire (Redding)

Size: 173,522 acres Containment: 47%

Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.

Damage: Nearly 1,600 structures have been destroyed and more than 280 structures are threatened.

*As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Ferguson fire (Yosemite)

Size: 94,992 acres Containment: 43%

Evacuations: Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old Yosemite Road, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite West.

Damage:

*As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Holy fire (Orange County)

Size: 4,129 acres Containment: 5%

Evacuations: Horsethief Canyon and Glen Eden.

Damage: One structure has been destroyed.

*As of 7:28 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8