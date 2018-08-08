Man suspected of setting Holy fire is arrested while 18 wildfires continue to burn across California

Aug. 8, 2018, 12:35 p.m.
A man suspected of starting the Holy fire in Orange County has been arrested, Cleveland National Forest officials announced Wedesday.
Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with the ignition of the Holy fire.
It was not immediately clear how the fire was set. Clark was arrested Tuesday, according to online jail records, and is being held on $1-million bond.
Aug. 8, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Overnight the Mendocino Complex fire — made up of the Ranch and River fires — grew to over 300,000 acres, or about 469 square miles, according to Cal Fire.
About 15,000 people live in Clearlake, southeast of the fires. Another 4,700 people live in Lakeport.
Aug. 8, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
California had 18 active fires Wednesday morning.
The largest is the Mendocino Complex, which is made up of the Ranch and River fires. This week, it became the largest fire on record in California’s history. It has burned more than 300,000 acres.
By Wednesday morning, the fire was 47% contained.
Aug. 8, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
Under a smoky haze, Larry Wiedey idled Tuesday in a parking lot outside a makeshift shelter at Mountain Vista Middle School in
Aug. 8, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
The smoke creeping up from a steep hillside near this small community 27 miles south of Yosemite Valley was a sure sign a spot fire was burning, hidden beneath the tall pine trees.
Aug. 7, 2018, 7:17 p.m.
Californians are being forced to evacuate as wildfires burn around the state. As of Thursday, state officials said more than 13,000 firefighters were battling 16 blazes that have forced more than 32,000 residents to evacuate.
If you’ve been asked to evacuate your home, we want to hear from you: What did you take with you, and why?
Aug. 7, 2018, 7:17 p.m.
Firefighters in Northern California were beginning to gain ground Tuesday against a record-breaking wildfire in Lake County, as firefighters across the state continued their battles with 18 blazes that have scorched nearly 600,000 acres.
The Mendocino Complex fire, which became the largest wildfire in California history on Monday night, had burned more than 290,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, officials said. The sprawling blaze, which is actually a combination of the Ranch and River fires in Lake County, has frustrated firefighters as it continues to leap natural and man-made barriers.
Aug. 7, 2018, 7:17 p.m.
Logging has long been among California’s most divisive environmental issues — and the controversy shows little chance of cooling as the Trump administration pushes new efforts to thin forests.
The federal government is moving to allow commercial logging of healthy green pine trees for the first time in decades in the Los Padres National Forest north of Los Angeles, a tactic the U.S. Forest Service says will reduce fire risk. It’s an idea President Trump appeared to endorse in tweets inaccurately linking wildfire to state water management.
“California wildfires are being magnified & made so much worse by the bad environmental laws which aren’t allowing massive amounts of readily available water to be properly utilized,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “It is being diverted into the Pacific Ocean. Must also tree clear stop fire spreading!”
Aug. 7, 2018, 7:17 p.m.
Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)
Size: More than 300,000 acres Containment: 47%
Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake
Damage: 221 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.
*As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Carr fire (Redding)
Size: 173,522 acres Containment: 47%
Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.
Damage: Nearly 1,600 structures have been destroyed and more than 280 structures are threatened.
*As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Ferguson fire (Yosemite)
Size: 94,992 acres Containment: 43%
Evacuations: Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old Yosemite Road, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite West.
Damage:
*As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Holy fire (Orange County)
Size: 4,129 acres Containment: 5%
Evacuations: Horsethief Canyon and Glen Eden.
Damage: One structure has been destroyed.
*As of 7:28 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8
Aug. 7, 2018, 7:17 p.m.
The Mendocino Complex fire has burned its way into the history books as the biggest fire ever recorded in California.
That is saying something given how destructive the fire year has been in the state.
But that distinction needs to be put in context. The fire, while massive, has destroyed far less property than other recent infernos. The wine country fires last year, while smaller in size, killed more than 40 people and destroyed thousands of homes.