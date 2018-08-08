New mandatory evacuations as Holy fire burns closer to some communities

Aug. 8, 2018, 2:52 p.m.
The Holy fire in the Cleveland National Forest pushed closer to some homes Wednesday, prompting a new round of mandatory evacuations.
The fire, which has burned more than 4,000 acres, is forcing evacuations in Painted Canyon, McVickers, Rice Canyon, Horsethief, Glen Eden, El Cariso Village, Sycamore Creek, Syacmore Canyon and Rancho Capistrano, according to the National Forest Service.
The Ortega Highway corridor from Lookout Restaurant to Nichols Institute was also covered by the evacuation order.
Aug. 8, 2018, 2:26 p.m.
Aug. 8, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
The Mendocino Complex fire is California’s largest wildfire on record, covering about 300,000 acres. It’s located around Clear Lake in Northern California and has mostly burned in wooded areas in hilly terrain.
But what does 300,000 acres look like? We mapped the fire over L.A. and New York to find out.
If it were in L.A., the fire’s perimeter would stretch from LAX to Pomona.
Aug. 8, 2018, 12:35 p.m.
A man suspected of starting the Holy fire in Orange County has been arrested, Cleveland National Forest officials announced Wedesday.
Aug. 8, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Overnight the Mendocino Complex fire — made up of the Ranch and River fires — grew to over 300,000 acres, or about 469 square miles, according to Cal Fire.
About 15,000 people live in Clearlake, southeast of the fires. Another 4,700 people live in Lakeport.
Aug. 8, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
California had 18 active fires Wednesday morning.
The largest is the Mendocino Complex, which is made up of the Ranch and River fires. This week, it became the largest fire on record in California’s history. It has burned more than 300,000 acres.
By Wednesday morning, the fire was 47% contained.
Aug. 8, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
Aug. 8, 2018, 5:00 a.m.
The smoke creeping up from a steep hillside near this small community 27 miles south of Yosemite Valley was a sure sign a spot fire was burning, hidden beneath the tall pine trees.
Aug. 7, 2018, 7:17 p.m.
Californians are being forced to evacuate as wildfires burn around the state. As of Thursday, state officials said more than 13,000 firefighters were battling 16 blazes that have forced more than 32,000 residents to evacuate.
If you’ve been asked to evacuate your home, we want to hear from you: What did you take with you, and why?
Aug. 7, 2018, 7:17 p.m.
Firefighters in Northern California were beginning to gain ground Tuesday against a record-breaking wildfire in Lake County, as firefighters across the state continued their battles with 18 blazes that have scorched nearly 600,000 acres.
The Mendocino Complex fire, which became the largest wildfire in California history on Monday night, had burned more than 290,000 acres as of Tuesday morning, officials said. The sprawling blaze, which is actually a combination of the Ranch and River fires in Lake County, has frustrated firefighters as it continues to leap natural and man-made barriers.