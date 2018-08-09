As Holy fire raged, arson suspect told newsman he had no idea how it started: 'I was asleep, I had two earplugs in'

Aug. 9, 2018, 5:34 a.m.
As the Holy fire raged nearby and forced residents to flee their homes, the man accused of setting the 6,200-acre blaze sat in front of a news camera and said he had no idea how it started.
“I have no idea. I was asleep, I had two earplugs in,” said Forrest Clark, according to a video obtained by ABC 7 Eyewitness News.
In the rambling interview, Clark told the cameraman that gangs were after him and that he’d been up for more than 20 days after visiting Mission Hospital in South Orange County.
Aug. 9, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
In an otherwise deserted part of Clearlake Oaks, which was under a mandatory evacuation order, Nicole Young sat on the porch of a triple-wide lakefront mobile home with a couple of other holdouts.
Aug. 9, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
Please spare me all the political patter about California burning being the “new normal.” It’s really getting old.
Aug. 8, 2018, 2:52 p.m.
The Holy fire in the Cleveland National Forest pushed closer to some homes Wednesday, prompting a new round of mandatory evacuations.
Aug. 8, 2018, 2:26 p.m.
Just two days after
Aug. 8, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
The Mendocino Complex fire is California’s largest wildfire on record, covering about 300,000 acres. It’s located around Clear Lake in Northern California and has mostly burned in wooded areas in hilly terrain.
But what does 300,000 acres look like? We mapped the fire over L.A. and New York to find out.
If it were in L.A., the fire’s perimeter would stretch from LAX to Pomona.
Aug. 8, 2018, 12:35 p.m.
A man suspected of starting the Holy fire in Orange County has been arrested, Cleveland National Forest officials announced Wedesday.
Aug. 8, 2018, 11:00 a.m.
Overnight the Mendocino Complex fire — made up of the Ranch and River fires — grew to over 300,000 acres, or about 469 square miles, according to Cal Fire.
About 15,000 people live in Clearlake, southeast of the fires. Another 4,700 people live in Lakeport.
Aug. 8, 2018, 8:53 a.m.
California had 18 active fires Wednesday morning.
The largest is the Mendocino Complex, which is made up of the Ranch and River fires. This week, it became the largest fire on record in California’s history. It has burned more than 300,000 acres.
By Wednesday morning, the fire was 47% contained.
Aug. 8, 2018, 6:45 a.m.
Under a smoky haze, Larry Wiedey idled Tuesday in a parking lot outside a makeshift shelter at Mountain Vista Middle School in