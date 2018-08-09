Advertisement
California fire coverage: 18 blazes scorch 600,000 acres across the state
Life under California's massive blanket of smoke

In an otherwise deserted part of Clearlake Oaks, which was under a mandatory evacuation order, Nicole Young sat on the porch of a triple-wide lakefront mobile home with a couple of other holdouts.

A sweet smell wafted outside from the home. Young, 44, was baking a yellow cake.

Its welcome scent competed with the smell of smoke, which has enveloped this little lakeside community for the past week, as the largest wildfire in state history — actually separate side-by-side blazes that have been dubbed the Mendocino Complex — rages on.

California's 'new normal' for wildfires is unacceptable

Please spare me all the political patter about California burning being the “new normal.” It’s really getting old.

By , Alejandra Reyes-Velarde  and

New mandatory evacuations as Holy fire burns closer to some communities

The Holy fire in the Cleveland National Forest pushed closer to some homes Wednesday, prompting a new round of mandatory evacuations.

Following Trump, government uses California wildfires as excuse to attack endangered species protections

Just two days after President Trump issued an utterly uninformed tweet about the causes of the California wildfires, his ulterior motives began to come into focus.

Here's what the Mendocino Complex fire looks like overlaid on Los Angeles and New York

The Mendocino Complex fire is California’s largest wildfire on record, covering about 300,000 acres. It’s located around Clear Lake in Northern California and has mostly burned in wooded areas in hilly terrain.

But what does 300,000 acres look like? We mapped the fire over L.A. and New York to find out.

If it were in L.A., the fire’s perimeter would stretch from LAX to Pomona.

Man suspected of setting Holy fire is arrested while 18 wildfires continue to burn across California

A man suspected of starting the Holy fire in Orange County has been arrested, Cleveland National Forest officials announced Wedesday.

Footprint of the Mendocino Complex fire

Overnight the Mendocino Complex fire — made up of the Ranch and River fires — grew to over 300,000 acres, or about 469 square miles, according to Cal Fire.

About 15,000 people live in Clearlake, southeast of the fires. Another 4,700 people live in Lakeport. 

Here's where California's 18 fires are burning

California had 18 active fires Wednesday morning.

The largest is the Mendocino Complex, which is made up of the Ranch and River fires. This week, it became the largest fire on record in California’s history. It has burned more than 300,000 acres.

By Wednesday morning, the fire was 47% contained.

By  and Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

The Mendocino Complex is California's biggest fire ever, but residents know it could have been much worse

Under a smoky haze, Larry Wiedey idled Tuesday in a parking lot outside a makeshift shelter at Mountain Vista Middle School in Lake County, where several fire refugees had set up cots and parked their cars.

By Jaclyn Cosgrove

In Yosemite Valley, a new era of using real-time intelligence from the sky to fight fires in dangerous terrain

The smoke creeping up from a steep hillside near this small community 27 miles south of Yosemite Valley was a sure sign a spot fire was burning, hidden beneath the tall pine trees.

