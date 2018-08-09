Ready for an evacuation? What you might want to think about packing

Aug. 9, 2018, 7:00 a.m.
One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.
With wildfires raging across California, more and more residents are being faced with having to evacuate. The Mendocino Complex fire is now the largest wildfire in state history, a record previously held by last year’s Thomas fire.
The first thing to pack should be your “go bag” of essentials. That, experts say, should include:
Aug. 9, 2018, 5:53 a.m.
Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)
Size: More than 300,000 acres Containment: 47%
Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake
Damage: 221 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.
*As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Carr fire (Redding)
Size: 173,522 acres Containment: 47%
Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.
Damage: Nearly 1,600 structures have been destroyed and more than 280 structures are threatened.
*As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Ferguson fire (Yosemite)
Size: 94,992 acres Containment: 43%
Evacuations: Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old Yosemite Road, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite West.
Damage:
*As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.
Holy fire (Orange County)
Size: 6,200 acres Containment: 5%
Evacuations: Painted Canyon, McVickers, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso Village, Sycamore Creek, Sycamore Canyon, Rancho Capistrano, Glen Eden, Indian Canyon, Mayhew Canyon and the Ortega Highway corridor from Lookout Roadhouse to Nichols Institute.
Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.
*As of 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8
Aug. 9, 2018, 5:52 a.m.
For Trey Rosenbalm and Ariana Altier, fighting the largest fire in California history takes more than just watching out for flames.
Aug. 9, 2018, 5:34 a.m.
As the Holy fire raged nearby and forced residents to flee their homes, the man accused of setting the 6,200-acre blaze sat in front of a news camera and said he had no idea how it started.
Aug. 9, 2018, 3:00 a.m.
In an otherwise deserted part of Clearlake Oaks, which was under a mandatory evacuation order, Nicole Young sat on the porch of a triple-wide lakefront mobile home with a couple of other holdouts.
Aug. 9, 2018, 12:05 a.m.
Please spare me all the political patter about California burning being the “new normal.” It’s really getting old.
Aug. 8, 2018, 2:52 p.m.
The Holy fire in the Cleveland National Forest pushed closer to some homes Wednesday, prompting a new round of mandatory evacuations.
Aug. 8, 2018, 2:26 p.m.
Aug. 8, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
- Mendocino Complex fire
The Mendocino Complex fire is California’s largest wildfire on record, covering about 300,000 acres. It’s located around Clear Lake in Northern California and has mostly burned in wooded areas in hilly terrain.
But what does 300,000 acres look like? We mapped the fire over L.A. and New York to find out.
If it were in L.A., the fire’s perimeter would stretch from LAX to Pomona.
Aug. 8, 2018, 12:35 p.m.
A man suspected of starting the Holy fire in Orange County has been arrested, Cleveland National Forest officials announced Wedesday.