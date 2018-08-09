Advertisement
California fire coverage: 18 blazes scorch 600,000 acres across the state
18 posts
By

Ready for an evacuation? What you might want to think about packing

One key to getting through any emergency situation is preparation.

With wildfires raging across California, more and more residents are being faced with having to evacuate. The Mendocino Complex fire is now the largest wildfire in state history, a record previously held by last year’s Thomas fire.

The first thing to pack should be your “go bag” of essentials. That, experts say, should include:

Read more

Advertisement
  • Yosemite fire
  • Cleveland National Forest fire
  • Mendocino Complex fire
  • Redding fire
By Los Angeles Times

Track the key details on California's fires

Mendocino Complex fire (Lake County)

Size: More than 300,000 acres    Containment: 47%

Evacuations: Lucerne and Clear Lake

Damage: 221 structures have been destroyed, 27 structures have been damaged and another 10,300 structures are threatened.

*As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Read more >>

Carr fire (Redding)

Size: 173,522 acres    Containment:  47%

Evacuations: French Gulch, Igo, Keswick, West of Keswick dam and Whiskeytown Park. All residences and side streets east of Trinity Dam Boulevard within Lewiston.

Damage: Nearly 1,600 structures have been destroyed and more than 280 structures are threatened.

*As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Ferguson fire (Yosemite)

Size: 94,992 acres    Containment:  43%

Evacuations: Anderson Valley, Foresta, Old Yosemite Road, Yosemite Valley and Yosemite West.

Damage: 

*As of 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8.

Holy fire (Orange County)

Size:  6,200 acres    Containment:  5%

Evacuations: Painted Canyon, McVickers, Rice Canyon, Horsethief Canyon, El Cariso Village, Sycamore Creek, Sycamore Canyon, Rancho Capistrano, Glen Eden, Indian Canyon, Mayhew Canyon and the Ortega Highway corridor from Lookout Roadhouse to Nichols Institute.

Damage: Twelve structures have been destroyed.

*As of 4:55 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 8

Advertisement
By  and Alejandra Reyes-Velarde

They are fighting California's biggest fire — in steep forest terrain with rattlesnakes, scorpions and poisonous plants

For Trey Rosenbalm and Ariana Altier, fighting the largest fire in California history takes more than just watching out for flames.

Read Article
By

As Holy fire raged, arson suspect told newsman he had no idea how it started: 'I was asleep, I had two earplugs in'

As the Holy fire raged nearby and forced residents to flee their homes, the man accused of setting the 6,200-acre blaze sat in front of a news camera and said he had no idea how it started.

Read Article
By

Life under California's massive blanket of smoke

In an otherwise deserted part of Clearlake Oaks, which was under a mandatory evacuation order, Nicole Young sat on the porch of a triple-wide lakefront mobile home with a couple of other holdouts.

Read Article
Advertisement
By

California's 'new normal' for wildfires is unacceptable

Please spare me all the political patter about California burning being the “new normal.” It’s really getting old.

Read Article
By , Alejandra Reyes-Velarde  and

New mandatory evacuations as Holy fire burns closer to some communities

The Holy fire in the Cleveland National Forest pushed closer to some homes Wednesday, prompting a new round of mandatory evacuations.

Read Article
By

Following Trump, government uses California wildfires as excuse to attack endangered species protections

Just two days after President Trump issued an utterly uninformed tweet about the causes of the California wildfires, his ulterior motives began to come into focus.

Read Article
Advertisement
  • Mendocino Complex fire
By

Here's what the Mendocino Complex fire looks like overlaid on Los Angeles and New York

The Mendocino Complex fire is California’s largest wildfire on record, covering about 300,000 acres. It’s located around Clear Lake in Northern California and has mostly burned in wooded areas in hilly terrain.

But what does 300,000 acres look like? We mapped the fire over L.A. and New York to find out.

If it were in L.A., the fire’s perimeter would stretch from LAX to Pomona.

By

Man suspected of setting Holy fire is arrested while 18 wildfires continue to burn across California

A man suspected of starting the Holy fire in Orange County has been arrested, Cleveland National Forest officials announced Wedesday.

Read Article