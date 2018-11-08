Police were responding to reports of a mass shooting that left at least six people injured, including a deputy sheriff, Wednesday night at a Thousand Oaks bar packed with college students and others.

Authorities said the scene at the Borderline Bar & Grill was still “fluid” and urged the public to stay away. Officials could not immediately confirm if there were fatalities.

One law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Times that at least 30 shots had been fired and that there are casualties.