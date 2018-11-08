Police were responding to reports of a mass shooting that left at least six people injured, including a deputy sheriff, Wednesday night at a Thousand Oaks bar packed with college students and others.
Authorities said the scene at the Borderline Bar & Grill was still “fluid” and urged the public to stay away. Officials could not immediately confirm if there were fatalities.
One law enforcement official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told The Times that at least 30 shots had been fired and that there are casualties.
Carl Edgar, a 24 year old Tarzana resident, said he had about 20 friends inside the bar, where he’s a regular. He said the bar is popular on Wednesday nights with students from Moorpark College but he wasn’t there tonight.
He heard about the incident on Snapchat and immediately texted friends who were there.
“Call me,” his friend replied.
When he did, she said she had escaped the bar and was hiding behind a gas station. He told her to stay calm.
The mass shooting occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a well-known institution in Thousand Oaks that bills itself as “Ventura County's Largest Country Dance Hall & Live.”
When the gunman opened fire at 11:20 p.m., the bar was filled with hundreds of college students who were on hand for a regular Wednesday night event that included free dance lessons.
Students from several local colleges include Pepperdine and Cal Lutheran were reported there when the incident occurred.