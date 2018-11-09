Due to the relocation of some players, coaches and staff caused by area fires, the Rams canceled Friday’s practice and media availability, a team spokesman said.

The change in schedule comes a day after the Rams were coping with the mass shooting that occurred about four miles from their practice facility at Cal Lutheran University in Thousand Oaks.

Portions of Thousand Oaks, nearby Westlake Village and Calabasas were among the areas under mandatory evacuation orders Thursday night and Friday because of fires.