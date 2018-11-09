It’s bad enough when you’re evacuated at 3 a.m. because flames from a raging wildfire are just across the canyon. The experience becomes even rawer, even more visceral, when you see them engulf your house on television.
That’s what happened to former U.S. soccer star Eric Wynalda on Friday, as the massive fire in Ventura County claimed his house in Westlake Village.
“Gone,” Wynalda said in a text. “Brutal … Watched it burn on live TV.”
At least five people have been killed in the Camp fire in Butte County, officials said Friday morning.
The victims were found in vehicles that were overtaken by flames, and because of their burn injuries, they could not be immediately identified, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on its Facebook page.
The Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of other fatalities in the area and is working to confirm the deaths, but hazards and the active fire make it a difficult task, officials said.
Romina Sandjan and Jim Young stood together, watching smoke rising behind a row of homes on a ridge in Westlake Village.
Sandjan, 56, a short woman with a soft voice, worried about the fire. The orange and dark gray skies reminded her of the homes she lost to wildfires in the Philippines.
“I’m fearful,” she said.