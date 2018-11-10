Inside Neighborhood Church, an evacuation center in Chico, blankets were bunched up on green cots. Residents, many from Paradise, sat next to the few things they were able to bring with them in the rush to flee their homes: prescriptions, purses, papers and pets.

Outside, people wandered in the chilly air, masks covering their faces, as bits of ash fell like snowflakes from a red sky. Some watched news coverage of the Camp fire on a television near the entrance of the church, or walked their dogs around the parking lot. Others stood in lines for food or to speak with insurance companies, which had set up mobile booths.