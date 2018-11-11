Perilous winds were poised to roar back early Sunday, threatening to fan wildfires that have claimed two lives, scorched 83,000 acres and forced a quarter-million people to evacuate their homes across Ventura and Los Angeles counties.
A lull in the winds Saturday gave firefighters a chance to stamp out hotspots, drop fire retardant and build fire lines around the Woolsey and Hill fires. Since Friday, the blazes torched more than 170 homes in Malibu, Westlake Village, Oak Park, Thousand Oaks, Bell Canyon, and other Ventura and Los Angeles communities.
In Westlake Village, residents choked back sobs as they returned Saturday to Oak Forest Estates, a mobile home community that lost 14 homes. The winds had died down, but the air still smelled of soot and burning plastic. Ash, twisted metal and charred pieces of wood lay in piles where homes once stood. Blackened juniper trees dotted barren landscape.
It was early Friday morning, the sun was just coming up in the Simi Hills and 60-year-old Bell Canyon resident Laurita Gallagher was screaming to her family that it was time to leave.
The following areas are no longer under an evacuation order:
Officials stress all other evacuation orders remain in effect and that people should avoid those areas.
Source: Ventura County Emergency Operations Center
The death toll from the most destructive fire in California history surged to 23 people on Saturday night, with more than 100 still missing in Butte County, officials said.
The 14 more bodies were discovered Saturday, and fire crews are still searching through the burn area for more victims.
More than 6,700 homes and commercial buildings have been lost in Butte County, making it the most destructive fire to property in state history. Huge swaths of the town of Paradise were lost.
Two bodies found in Malibu Friday night were severely burned, officials said Saturday evening.
The Los Angeles County coroner’s office received reports Friday night of the bodies found on Mulholland Highway, but officials said at the time that they could not yet determine whether the deaths were connected to the Woolsey fire that burned through the area hours before.
At a Saturday news conference, officials said the two bodies were found burned inside a stopped vehicle in a long driveway.
John Benedict, chief of the Sheriff’s Department North Patrol Division, said an investigation will try to determine the exact causes of death.
Marcia Tysseling drove around her Malibou Lake neighborhood, checking in on neighbors and carrying out short conversations.
The drive had also become a way for her to charge her phone.
Actors, judges, retired firemen and realtors are among the people who live in this neighborhood around a small reservoir between Malibu Beach and Conejo Valley. The homes and a clubhouse are located in a remote area surrounded by rugged mountain terrain.
Police officers put yellow tape across the driveways of several grand estates in the North Ranch neighborhood of Westlake Village on Saturday afternoon.
The Woolsey fire tore through this wealthy hillside neighborhood, destroying several homes, residents said.
A peach-colored, eight-bedroom home on Collingswood Court was destroyed. The Mediterranean-style estate has two lion statues at the entrance, and palm trees dot the rolling grounds.
Massive fires in both Northern California and Southern California are causing a smoky weekend across the state.
Because of the Woolsey fire, the areas with the worst air quality Saturday were west San Fernando Valley and northwest coastal Los Angeles County. The air in these regions is considered unhealthy for everyone, not just people who are sensitive to pollution.
This site shows real-time air quality conditions for locations statewide.
On Saturday morning, Maxwell Korrodi was the last person standing at his family’s Malibu mansion, which sits on a ridge overlooking the Pacific Coast Highway.
The place is jokingly called “the hotel” because his parents adopted 16 children, himself included.
“If this was going to happen, I didn't want to just sit in a hotel worrying,” Korrodi, 26, said as he stood outside his garage, a soot-stained handkerchief covering his mouth. “It gives me peace of mind knowing I’m in control and can at least try to save my home.”
Thick, dense smoke blanketed the sky in Oroville, where hundreds filled the Church of the Nazarene, an evacuation center 25 miles from the fire-ravaged town of Paradise.
Evacuees gathered Saturday afternoon around a television that was showing a college football game. Post-it notes and torn notebook paper were thumb-tacked to a message board with names and contact information of people searching for loved ones.
“People have been subdued,” said Steve Walsh, a regional spokesman for the American Red Cross, which was operating the shelter. “They seem numb to what’s happening.”
Standing next to his white truck in the church parking lot, Markham Odell recalled escaping from his property along the Feather River Canyon in Paradise Thursday morning.