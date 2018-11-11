On Saturday morning, Maxwell Korrodi was the last person standing at his family’s Malibu mansion, which sits on a ridge overlooking the Pacific Coast Highway.

“If this was going to happen, I didn't want to just sit in a hotel worrying,” Korrodi, 26, said as he stood outside his garage, a soot-stained handkerchief covering his mouth. “It gives me peace of mind knowing I’m in control and can at least try to save my home.”