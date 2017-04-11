What does it mean to be American?

While he was campaigning for the presidency, Donald Trump said: “Not everyone who seeks to join our country will be able to successfully assimilate.”

He called for new immigrants to pass an “ideological certification to make sure that those we are admitting to our country share our values and love our people.”

Which values do you believe all Americans should share? We invite you to tell us what values and traits someone needs to embrace to be considered “American.”

