Fiery car crash in Northridge leaves 4 people dead

Four people died in a fiery single-car crash in Northridge late Friday, police said.

The identities of the victims had not been released Saturday morning, but fire officials reported that they all died at the scene.

The crash, which was reported about 11 p.m., occurred on North Balboa Boulevard just north of Lassen Streeet, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Early Saturday, police were still investigating the cause of the crash.

