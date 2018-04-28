D.A.'s office reviewing sex abuse case against ex-Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham

The Los Angeles County district attorney is reviewing a potential sex abuse case against former Hollywood talent agent Tyler Grasham, the office said Friday.
The Los Angeles Police Department presented a case to prosecutors Jan. 31. "It remains under review," spokesman Greg Risling said. He did not provide any details on the case beyond that it involves sex abuse. Deadline first reported Friday that the office was probing the case.
Grasham, a longtime agent for Agency for the Performing Arts, or APA, was fired in October amid accusations from at least nine young actors or industry professionals that he had sexually assaulted or harassed them. At least two of those accusers filed complaints with the LAPD.
Lucas Ozarowski filed a complaint stating that while at Grasham's home in 2016 at age 25, the agent had "reached into [his] pants and grabbed his genitals," according to a copy of the report provided to The Times.
In 2017, 20-year-old actor Tyler Cornell filed a complaint that Grasham had sexually assaulted him, his representative said; the LAPD confirmed that it was investigating the complaint as a report of criminal sodomy.
Grasham also is facing potential legal trouble in England. Former theater student Jack Edwards told The Times that in 2010, when he was 15, Grasham plied him with alcohol and apparently drugged him before molesting him in a London hotel room. Edwards filed a sexual assault complaint with London's Metropolitan Police.
Grasham did not return a call seeking comment. It is not known whether he is represented by an attorney.
Before his firing, Grasham had represented dozens of actors, many of whom were children, including Finn Wolfhard of "Stranger Things" and "It" fame. The first accuser to come forward against Grasham was filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman, who alleged in a Facebook post and interview that as a teenage actor a decade earlier, he was "fed" alcohol and sexually assaulted by the agent. Many of the other accusers shared similar stories and alleged that Grasham attempted to use his power as an agent to coerce them into sex and keep them from speaking out.
APA has maintained that it was unaware of Grasham's reputation within the industry and hired an attorney to lead an outside investigation of the allegations against its former agent. The agency has not made public the results of that investigation.