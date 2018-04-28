D.A.'s office reviewing sex abuse case against ex-Hollywood agent Tyler Grasham

Before his firing, Grasham had represented dozens of actors, many of whom were children, including Finn Wolfhard of "Stranger Things" and "It" fame. The first accuser to come forward against Grasham was filmmaker Blaise Godbe Lipman, who alleged in a Facebook post and interview that as a teenage actor a decade earlier, he was "fed" alcohol and sexually assaulted by the agent. Many of the other accusers shared similar stories and alleged that Grasham attempted to use his power as an agent to coerce them into sex and keep them from speaking out.