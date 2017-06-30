Dramatic video shows small plane crashing onto 405 Freeway, bursting into flames

A video captured the moment of impact when a small plane crashed onto the 405 Freeway near John Wayne Airport and burst into flames.

The video was shot by someone inside a car on the 405 and was obtained by KABC-TV.

It shows the plane flying irregularly as it approaches John Wayne Airport, then crashing onto the freeway, which is just beyond the runaway.

The video then shows a ball of flames.

Two people were on board the twin-engine Cessna 310 when it crashed “under unknown circumstances,” according to Ian Gregor, a spokesman for the FAA. Their condition was not immediately known.

The plane was registered to Twin Props LLC in Santa Ana, FAA records show.

The plane crashed short of the airport runway. All arrivals to John Wayne Airport were closed temporarily but have since reopened, airport officials said. Departures were not affected.