ACLU sues Bakersfield police over traffic stop and arrest of black passenger

The suit alleges that when a sergeant supervisor arrived, he told Mitchell he had two choices: give further information or go to jail. When Mitchell replied that he had already given his name, he was promptly handcuffed and arrested. Mitchell recorded some of the interaction on video, until officers ordered him out of the car. At that point, the suit alleges, an officer grabbed his wrist, twisted his arm behind his back, grabbed Mitchell's phone and handcuffed him. He was jailed overnight for 12 hours.