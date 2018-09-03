Patient is killed after jumping out of ambulance on highway, CHP says

A patient jumped out of a moving ambulance on a Northern California highway and was struck and killed by a passing car, according to authorities.
The California Highway Patrol told KTVU-TV that the unidentified woman was being transported Monday from a medical center in Pleasanton to a psychiatric hospital in San Leandro.
According to the CHP, the woman got out of her restraints, overpowered a paramedic and jumped out as the ambulance was coming to a stop on a ramp connecting two highways. The woman, whom authorities did not identify, was declared dead at the scene.
CHP Officer Josh Roberts said investigators are trying to figure out how the woman was able to jump out.