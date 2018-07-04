Anthony Avalos was extensively tortured over days before being killed, prosecutors allege

In September 2015, a caller said Anthony and his siblings were being hit by Leiva and a brother was dangled upside-down from the staircase. Another caller the same month said Leiva and Barron made the children squat for long periods. Yet another caller that month said Leiva slammed Anthony and one of his brothers onto the floor and locked the children in a room where he threw dirty diapers at them. Leiva also allegedly withheld food for up to 10 hours, and one of Anthony’s brothers ate so ravenously that he regurgitated “because he was not sure when he would get another meal.” That brother, the caller said, was not registered in school because the family was worried he would tell teachers about the abuse.