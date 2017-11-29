Transient accused of attacking 4 people on Hollywood Boulevard with knife, screwdriver

A transient who allegedly stabbed a man and a woman and attacked two hotel employees in Hollywood last week was behind bars Wednesday on attempted murder and other charges.

Daniel Samuel Jones, 34, pleaded not guilty Tuesday to attempted murder and four felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon -- a knife and a screwdriver -- stemming from the alleged Nov. 22 attacks, according to the Los Angeles County district attorney's office.

Jones allegedly stabbed a woman with a screwdriver on the sidewalk near Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue, assaulted two employees inside a nearby hotel with a knife and then stabbed a man walking on the sidewalk. He was arrested that evening by officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Division.

He is being held in lieu of $1.1 million bail while awaiting a Dec. 11 preliminary hearing to determine if there is sufficient evidence to require him to stand trial.

If convicted as charged, Jones could face up to 17 years in state prison, according to the district attorney's office.