Triple shooting at Monrovia bar leaves one man dead

One man was killed and two other men were wounded in a shooting early Saturday morning at a Monrovia bar.

The triple shooting was reported just after midnight in the 100 block of East Olive Avenue, according to Deputy Lisa Jansen of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, which was assisting Monrovia police with the investigation. The shooting occurred at Gem City Grill, police said.

All three victims were taken to local hospitals, where one pronounced dead, Jansen said. The conditions of the other men were not known.

There was no suspect information available.