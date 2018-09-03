Officers seize 112 pounds of meth at San Ysidro border crossing

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers have reported seizing 112 pounds of methamphetamine valued at more than $369,000 hidden in a pickup truck bed at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.
The agency’s San Diego director of field operations, Pete Flores, said in a statement that the drugs were detected by a canine team, which he credited as a vital tool in helping secure the border.
About 6:40 a.m. Wednesday, authorities said, Customs and Border Protection officers at the San Ysidro border crossing encountered a male U.S. citizen, 24, driving a Nissan Frontier. As the driver waited to enter the U.S., a canine team that had been screening vehicles in line detected something at the undercarriage of the pickup, according to the news release.
Officers directed the truck to an area for further inspection, where the port’s imaging system detected anomalies in the bed of the vehicle, the news release said. Authorities reported finding 68 wrapped packages of methamphetamine hidden below a false bed in the pickup.
The driver was arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations agents for further processing, and the vehicle was seized.