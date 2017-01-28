The lights of Broadway shine bright, even in downtown L.A.

Thousands took to the streets of Broadway in downtown Los Angeles on Saturday for a festival that celebrated the movie palaces, architecture and urban beat of the famed street.

The event — which stretched from Third Street down to Olympic Boulevard — included performances on 10 stages as well as a variety of attractions.

https://twitter.com/JoshuaBaum93/status/825569881797980160

Before the event, the office of Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar estimated 60,000 would attend “Night On Broadway 2017,” though no official numbers were available (an LAPD captain on Twitter estimated the crowd at more than 40,000) .

https://twitter.com/adashek/status/825555548988809216

Night on Broadway started as a way of drawing attention to the commercial district, which in downtown L.A.’s heyday was home to many of the city’s grandest movie houses and its top shopping destination.

https://twitter.com/csaillant2/status/825525297588039682

Most of the theater closed as demographic change swept downtown L.A. after World War II. But in recent years, Broadway has seen a revitalization that brought new restaurants and shops, notably the revival of Grand Central Market.

There are now plans to build a streetcar on Broadway.

https://twitter.com/NightOnBwayLA/status/825543062579339265

https://twitter.com/NightOnBwayLA/status/825574643327119360

https://twitter.com/NightOnBwayLA/status/825585991163326464

https://twitter.com/LAPDMarcReina/status/825572974442917888

