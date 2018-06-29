Advertisement

Feeling better, 7 brown pelicans are released back into the wild

Jun 29, 2018 | 3:30 PM
| Sausalito, Calif.
A pair of brown pelicans head for San Francisco Bay after being released at Ft. Baker near the Golden Gate Bridge. (Eric Risberg / AP)

Seven young brown pelicans have been released into the wild in Northern California after spending weeks at an aviary recovering from malnutrition.

Russ Curtis of International Bird Rescue says the birds were returned to a beach Friday in Sausalito.

They are among more than 80 sick and starving pelicans taken in by the group throughout the state since April.

Too weak and unable to fly, some have been found wandering on airport runways, outside coffee shops and in backyards. Two dive-bombed a recent college graduation ceremony in Southern California.

Curtis says it's unclear what's making the young birds sick, but the group suspects the fish they eat may be heading farther away from the beach because of warming ocean waters.

