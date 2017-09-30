L.A. Now California: This just in
LOCAL L.A. Now

Ex-Lakers coach Byron Scott's house burglarized of $200,000 in items, police say

Maya Lau
Contact Reporter

Jewelry, watches, cash and high-end purses are missing from the home of former Lakers coach Byron Scott following a burglary of his Hermosa Beach residence on Saturday, police said.

A patio door was found to have been forced open and an estimated $200,000 in valuables was reported missing after police arrived around 1:30 p.m., said Hermosa Beach Police Sgt. Robert Higgins.

Scott’s house is the latest to be hit in a series of burglaries in the Los Angeles area targeting celebrities including Nicki Minaj, Alanis Morissette and former Lakers Nick Young and Derek Fisher. In Morissette’s case, thieves took possessions worth $2 million.

Higgins said investigators don’t know whether the burglary of Scott’s house is related to any others.

Detectives are still determining how many burglars were involved, he said.

The break-in is believed to have happened sometime in an eight-hour span while Scott was away from his home before 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Higgins said.

The incident remains under investigation.

maya.lau@latimes.com

Twitter: @mayalau

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
68°