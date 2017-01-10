Carrie Fisher died of cardiac arrest, Debbie Reynolds of stroke, L.A. coroner says

The Los Angeles County Coroner has release death certificates for Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, Carrie Fisher.
Reynolds’ death certificate confirms that the actress died of a stroke.
The L.A. County death certificate was obtained Tuesday by the Associated Press.
Under cause of death, it indicates “intracerebral hemorrhage,” a type of stroke caused by bleeding in the brain. The certificate lists high blood pressure as an underlying cause.
Reynolds died at age 84 on Dec. 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the certificate says.
It lists Reynolds’ son, Todd Fisher, as the notifying party and gives Reynolds’ occupation as “actress.”
Fisher had died a day earlier. Her death certificate lists the cause as “cardiac arrest.”
Fisher, star of the “Star Wars” saga, and Reynolds, the “Singin’ in the Rain” actress, had a joint funeral last week.
